HTC has been teasing that a new virtual reality headset could launch at its Vivecon conference next week, but the company may have more up its sleeve. We are hearing reports that HTC has several VR headsets in the works. The company is expected to launch at least two new headsets at ViveCon on May 11, and it will likely use the venue to talk about the recently leaked Vive Air.

The two headsets rumored to be launching at ViveCon are the HTC Vive Pro 2 and the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition. HTC’s sports-focused Vive Air was leaked late last month, but the company quickly debunked speculation that this particular model will be launching any time soon. Instead, HTC said that the Vive Air is just a concept.

“It’s exciting to see our concept piece, the VIVE Air VR headset, win an iF Design Award,” the company said at that time in a statement to UploadVR. “While this is only a concept, the design language has elements and inspirations you’ll see elsewhere in our products.”

The Vive Air features a gray, breathable knitted fabric covering with neon green accents that’s not unlike a design you’d see from fitness apparel company Nike, and HTC’s promotional material depicted a woman lifting weights while donning the headset. Given its design, the Vive Air could potentially be used for watching and following guided workouts, opening up a new market for VR headsets.

For ViveCon, however, it seems that HTC is eyeing the enterprise VR market, rather than the sports or fitness segment. HTC could take the wraps off the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition, which is expected to be a stand-alone headset that doesn’t require wearers to be tethered to a computer, as well as the Vive Pro 2, a premium PC-based VR headset that is designed as the successor to the Vive Pro. The company’s teaser for ViveCon suggests that these will be “game-changing” headsets. Specifics about the headsets are not yet known at this time.

Early leaks on Alzashop suggest that the Vive Pro could retail for $1,012, while the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition could be priced at around $1,770, according to a separate report on UploadVR.

ViveCon will be hosted virtually this year, and those interested in VR can register for the conference on HTC’s portal. Registration is free this year, and ViveCon will span two days. The conference commences at 9 a.m. PT on May 11 and will run until May 12, according to HTC.

