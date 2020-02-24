Huawei continues to build its portfolio of hardware outside of smartphones and has announced three new Windows laptops. The MateBook X Pro (2020) is flanked by 14-inch and 15-inch versions of the MateBook D. They’re updated versions of laptops in the company’s range.

Best of all, you can buy the MateBook X Pro in one sweet shade of green.

MateBook X Pro (2020)

The third iteration of the MateBook X Pro continues the theme set with the 2018 MateBook X Pro and its 2019 follow-up. It boasts sleek design, a beautiful screen, razor-thin bezels, and hardware updates. Here’s what we know.

Huawei’s phones often earn special treatment when it comes to color. Happily, the company has brought that to the MateBook X Pro (2020). An attractive emerald green will be offered alongside the familiar grey and silver, which is great news for anyone looking to stand out. Its metallic shade isn’t too bright, but glints when it catches the light. It’s classy, but not gaudy.

Inside, the MateBook X Pro (2020) has a 10th generation Intel Core i7 Ice Lake chip. The 14-inch display offers a 3:2 aspect ratio with 3,000 x 2,000 resolution. This is identical to the 2019 model, and the slim bezels around it mean an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. Huawei says the brightness is rated at 450nits, which is less than the 540nits we measured on the 2019 MateBook X Pro.

The laptop weighs 1.33kg, and is 14.6mm thick, which is almost identical to last year’s model too. The video camera lens is again hidden away in a special key between the F6 and F7 button, and there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button. Huawei will confirm the price and availability of the MateBook X Pro (2020) on February 24.

MateBook D

Like the MateBook X Pro, the MateBook D is on its third generation. The MateBook D is Huawei’s entry-level laptop series, and offered in both 14-inch and 15-inch sizes.

Both models have Full HD screens with a 16:9 aspect ratio, but differ in weight and thickness. The 15-inch model is 1.62kg and 16,9mm thick, while the 14-inch is 15.9mm thick and 1.38kg. The 14-inch model has a hinge that allows the screen to fold back 180 degrees.

You can buy the MateBook D with an Intel Core i7 processor inside, or with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that has Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. Both models have a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and Huawei’s weird pop-up video camera in the key between the F6 and F7 buttons.

The battery should return about 13 hours of office work or video watching. The battery is charged using an included 65W charger.

Price and Availability

Huawei will reveal price and availability for the MateBook X Pro (2020) and the MateBook D models during its February 24 launch event. We’ll update when we know more.

Editors' Recommendations