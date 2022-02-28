Huawei’s first all-in-one looks like a touchscreen iMac

Huawei just announced several new devices during the Mobile World Congress (MWC,) including an all-in-one PC dubbed the Huawei MateStation X.

The MateStation X comes with a beautiful screen and what seems to be a good set of specifications, but can it hope to rival Apple’s iMac in the all-in-one PC arena?

With a 28.2-inch screen, the Huawei MateStation X stands tall and impressive. It has a fairly minimalistic design, with the 4K+ screen surrounded by super-narrow bezels on all four sides. It sports a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is larger than the one in the latest 24-inch iMac, but whether it’s every bit as impressive as the one in the Apple PC remains to be seen. In photos, it certainly looks stunning. It also comes with the perk of being a 10-point multitouch screen.

Huawei promises an impressive 98% P3-wide color gamut on the MateStation X. The screen should be bright, as it’s VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified and offers up to 500 nits of brightness. Huawei equipped the PC with blue light protection and flicker-free features to shield your eyes during long periods of usage.

The new MateStation X is a result of Huawei’s collaboration with AMD, and it comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor. The CPU has eight cores and 16 threads, as well as a maximum boost clock of up to 4.4GHz. The MateStation X doesn’t feature a discrete graphics card, but there’s an integrated AMD Radeon GPU on the processor chip.

Other specifications of the all-in-one desktop include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, as well as access to Wi-Fi 6. Owners of multiple Huawei devices will find that using them together should be fairly seamless, with easy file transfer and collaboration between the devices.

Huawei hass yet to reveal the exact release date for its new MateStation X, but it has announced the pricing of the computer. The PC will arrive priced at 2,200 Euros, which translates to roughly $2,450. This makes it much more expensive than the 24-inch iMac, which had a starting price of $1,300. Keep in mind that there are better, improved configurations of the 2021 iMac that ramp up the price considerably.

It’s worth noting that like many other Huawei devices, the MateStation X may not be available on the U.S. market in any great quantity. Officially, Huawei has not been allowed to sell its products in the U.S. since May 2019. Some of its products still make it to market through online retailers, so it’s possible that we may see the MateStation X in the United States, even if the sales will likely be limited. Huawei has not revealed which countries will be receiving shipments of its latest releases.

There is still a lot we have to learn about the Huawei MateStation X before we can make a verdict on whether it will be a worthy competitor for the iMac. It certainly comes with an impressive screen, and the Ryzen CPU combined with ample RAM should give it good performance. However, the M1 chip is powerful, and the latest iMac was certainly impressive, so it will be a tough act for any brand to follow.

