This enormous liquid cooler is truly next-level

By
The Hyte Thicc Q80 Trio cooler.
Hyte
Computex 2024 logo.
This story is part of our coverage of Computex, the world's biggest computing conference.

Hyte just unveiled new cooling solutions ahead of Computex 2024, and while there’s a lot to sink your teeth into, the most interesting offering is the Thicc Q80 Trio. This is Hyte’s new all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler that’s bound to compete against some of the best coolers currently out there.

It’s an indirect successor to the excellent Thicc Q60 (or perhaps just a beefier sibling), but this cooler serves up a new fan system, a larger copper cold plate, and other improvements.

Hyte itself refers to the Thicc Q80 Trio as “the raid boss of liquid coolers,” and we can see why. This is a 360mm AIO cooler with a 52mm-thick heat exchanger, which is the same as the Q60, but is still almost double what you’ll see in most AIOs. Hyte also improved the copper cold plate and added 50% higher skived fin coverage. The cooler is decked out with Hyte’s new 32mm Thicc FP12 Trio fans, bringing the number of fans up to three (the Q60 sported two).

Hyte touts the performance of the cooler, promising that the upgraded liquid flow path should drop temperatures by an additional 2 degrees Celsius, or 1 degree per 100 watts, all while delivering “the highest performance-to-noise ratio on the market.” The cherry on top comes in the form of the slim IPS display with a 180-degree adjustable swivel.

All of that is fine and dandy, but the fact that the Q80 Trio is compatible with Hyte’s Nexus Link may remain the strongest selling point thanks to its capability to control up to 36 devices across two channels and streamline the cooling and lighting in your system. It can really make your gaming PC that much more marvelous.

Hyte Thicc P60 Duo liquid cooler.
Hyte

Aside from the aptly named Thicc Q80 Trio, Hyte is also unveiling the Thicc P60 Duo. This is a 240mm AIO cooler that appears to be a successor to the Q60, seeing as Hyte promises to deliver the same performance at a lower price point. The P60 Duo comes equipped with Hyte’s Thicc FP12 Duo fans.

Much like the Q80 Trio, this cooler can become the control center for your whole system’s cooling and lighting setup with a single cable. The aforementioned Hyte Thicc FP12 Duo and Trio are newcomers, too. These are 32mm fans all built into a single frame and equipped with support for intelligent cooling controls and dynamic sensors that should contribute to keeping both the temperature and the noise levels at bay.

The Thicc Q80 Trio and the Thicc FP12 Duo and Trio are just around the corner, set to come out in August 2024, although the pricing remains a mystery for now. The Thicc P60 Duo is said to follow in September 2024.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
