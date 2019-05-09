Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s next-generation Comet Lake-S CPUs may need new motherboards

Jon Martindale
By
Intel Core i9- 9900K
Intel Core i9- 9900K

Forward compatibility on motherboards that support Intel CPUs could end with its latest ninth-generation chips, as a listing in an Intel chipset driver suggests that a new socket will be required for its 10th-generation, Comet Lake-S chips. Those 14nm CPUs are expected to debut in 2020, but thanks to their increase in top-tier core count to 10, they’ll need extra power, and that means a new socket and a new motherboard to house it.

One of the hallmarks of recent generations of motherboards from both Intel and AMD has been multi-generational CPU support. AMD 300-series motherboards, released alongside its first-generation Ryzen processors, support the second and in some cases the third-generation Ryzen CPUs as well. They may even support the fourth. Intel’s 300-series motherboards, released alongside its eighth-generation Coffee Lake CPUs, also support the ninth-generation Coffee Lake-S chips. But that’s where the forward compatibility ends.

Intel’s 10th-generation fans will need to move to a 400-series motherboard to enjoy support for the new chips, according to a driver that WCCFTech dug into. Its sources claim that the new socket will have more pins and so it represents more than just an alteration of the current LGA 1151 socket. That should enable it to draw the additional power it needs for the 10 cores on the high-end Comet Lake-S chips.

Considering that Intel seems to be on a path to giving its chipsets and motherboards a two-generation lifespan, WCCFTech suggests that the new 400 and 495-series motherboards will support both Comet Lake-S, and potentially what comes next. Based on a leaked roadmap that appeared in April, that should be Rocket Lake-S. It’s reportedly another 14nm chip line, but will be based on the Sunny Cove Architecture currently being used in Intel’s first-generation Ice Lake mobile CPUs.

But Comet Lake-S will come first and is expected to make its debut on desktops in the first few months of 2020. We aren’t expecting huge performance gains since it’s still a 14nm part, but alongside additional cores we would like to see some slightly bumped clock speeds, too. Perhaps that will mean greater than 5GHz frequencies at the top end.

They’re likely to be called the 10th-generation of CPUs, so expect chips to include the 10400, 10600K, and 10700K.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Got an NES Classic? Here's how to hack it to play more than 700 games
microsoft build 2019 windows 10 satya nadella keynote 1000x646
Computing

Surface, Windows, and everything else Microsoft skipped at Build 2019

Microsoft's annual developers conference had plenty of updates on what the company is doing in the cloud computing space. But what about Surface? Or how about Windows? Microsoft was silent on these fronts, and that was a missed opportunity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse
Computing

Get faster at using your Mac with these great keyboard shortcuts

If you want to make the most of your Mac, learning the best Mac keyboard shortcuts is a great idea. We've put together a list of our favorite shortcuts and a handy reference guide you can come back to later.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of Mac computer sitting on a desk
Computing

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for Mac has leaked. Here’s how to get it

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser for MacOS was leaked this week on Twitter. If you just can't wait for the official release, here's how to download the leaked version of the forthcoming Edge browser for Mac.
Posted By Anita George
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
windows 10 october 2018 update ditches passwords microsoft edge laptop 3 720x720
Computing

Who is Microsoft’s new Edge browser for? Probably not you or me

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge is shaping up best for enterprise users, but that doesn't mean it offers nothing at all for the consumer. But what's clear is that right now, nobody really knows.
Posted By Mark Coppock
vivaldi browser razer chroma vivaldichroma02
Computing

Vivaldi browser lights up your keyboard with Razer Chroma effects

The Vivaldi browser just became a lot more colorful. If you have Razer Chroma peripherals, it can now sync their lighting effects with the websites you're visiting, making for a more unified look to your PC.
Posted By Jon Martindale
chrome portal web packages google io 2019
Computing

With Chrome Portals, Google makes websites feel more like web apps

Soon, navigating a web page to look up recipes and buy the ingredients to cook up your dish will be as seamless and fluid as a web app. Google is introducing Portals and Web Packaging in Chrome to enable this new experience.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect a PS4 controller to your PC and start using it, either with an official adapter or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google defends fair use on youtube against dmca
Emerging Tech

Changing some code on YouTube could help lower its carbon footprint

The idea of saving the planet by changing a bit of code on YouTube sounds crazy. But it could actually make a surprising amount of difference to the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Computing

Intel’s three new Project Athena labs will help pave the way to 5G PCs

Intel's 5G vision for PCs is coming closer to fruition. Intel announced Project Athena labs will open in three cities across the world to certify components to build advanced laptops with long battery life and 5G connectivity.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Surface laptop
Computing

Windows 10 is getting a Linux kernel, starting with Insider builds this summer

Microsoft has announced that a Linux kernel will be included in Windows 10 and made available beginning with summer 2019's Insider builds. The kernel will initially be based on the most recent stable release of Linux.
Posted By Anita George
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review green wallpaper
Computing

The best keyboards for iMac, from mechanical to customizable

What sort of keyboard does your iMac need? Check out the top products to find the best keyboard for iMac, from thin wireless models to customizable mechanical keyboards with great extra features. Make sure your iMac setup has the best!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini
Computing

Apple’s newest Mac Mini gets a $200 price cut, the first deal we’ve seen

The Mac Mini is on sale for up to $200 off. B&H Photo is running a special promo on the price of the Mac Mini that takes between $50 to $200 off the price. If you're buying the Mac Mini, be sure to also pick up a monitor.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen