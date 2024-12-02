 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Intel announces sudden departure of CEO amid financial turmoil

By
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger holding a chip.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Walden Kirsch / Intel Corporation

Intel has announced that CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired. The executive, who first joined Intel in 1979 at 18 years old, is being replaced by David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus. Holthaus and Zinsner will serve as interim co-CEOs while the board of directors works “diligently and expeditiously” to find a successor.

Gelsinger became CEO in early 2021. At the time, Intel was struggling to regain ground it had lost to AMD in the desktop market, as well as push a more ambitious manufacturing timeline to catch up with foreign chipmakers like TSMC. Under Gelsinger’s leadership, the company made some big strides. Intel’s 12th generation of processors marked a significant turning point in the company’s desktop processors, and an aggressive foundry roadmap has pushed smaller nodes out of U.S.-based plants.

Recommended Videos

Still, Intel is in bad shape financially. Despite the aggressive timeline, the company has outsourced its most recent designs to TSMC with Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs. And as you can read in our Core Ultra 9 285K review, even those chips struggle to hold up.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

This wasn’t just a one-off generation, either. Although Gelsinger’s plans changed the direction of the company, it seems Intel wasn’t able to turn the corner fast enough. In its most recent earnings report, the company reported losses of $16.6 billion. This comes in the face of record revenue from Nvidia and AMD, who have made significant inroads in AI hardware.

Related

As if that weren’t enough, Intel also faces a lawsuit filed by investors in August and a smaller workforce. The company let go of 15,000 employees this year — 15% of its total workforce.

A big part of the company’s turnaround efforts seems to hang on the 2022 U.S. CHIPS Act, which granted close to $30 billion to the company through direct funding and low-interest loans. Less than a week ago, Intel announced $7.86 billion of funding under the act, which is the first round of funding it has seen.

This investment largely targets Intel’s foundry business. The company’s 18A node is in development and with contracts with players like Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense. Despite that, Intel had to cancel its 20A node and outsource production to TSMC for Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake. In addition, the Biden administration has reportedly encouraged Intel to consider selling its chip design business to a rival, such as AMD.

The news comes just days before Intel is expected to reveal its next-generation Battlemage GPUs. This is the second generation of Intel’s desktop graphics cards, and they’re expected to target gamers on a budget.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I tested the Ryzen 7 9800X3D against the Core Ultra 9 285K. It’s not even close
The bottom of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

AMD's hotly anticipated Ryzen 7 9800X3D is finally here, and I'll tell you right away that it's one of the best processors you can buy. It introduces AMD's next-gen 3D V-Cache tech, and it dominates in games. But there's still plenty of competition coming from Intel.

The recent Core Ultra 9 285K offers more cores and higher speeds overall, and although it's a flagship CPU, the price increase on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D means the two CPUs are closer than ever in price. I threw them on the test bench to see which CPU comes out ahead, and the race wasn't nearly as tight as I thought it would be.
Specs and pricing

Read more
I have a bone to pick with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D held between fingertips.

Now more than ever, it's clear that AMD needs to release its 3D V-Cache CPUs alongside each new generation. We've gotten accustomed to AMD rolling out its 3D V-Cache offerings shortly after the release of a new generation, but the crowded lineup is getting too much to bear -- and it's making some of AMD's best processors completely irrelevant.

That becomes obvious as you read my Ryzen 7 9800X3D review. The new CPU is, unsurprisingly, the dominant performer in games, outclassing AMD's last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It also makes improvements in productivity performance, however, so much so that it steps on the toes of an already dense lineup of CPUs from AMD.
A complicated lineup
A screenshot from Gamers Nexus review of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D Gamers Nexus / YouTube

Read more
AMD buying Intel? It’s on the table
A tray of Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

We think of AMD and Intel as exactly what they are -- fierce rivals. However, the U.S. government is encouraging Intel to consider a merger with a rival, such as AMD, to counteract the intense financial trouble the company has been in over the past several months, according to a report from Semafor.

Intel just released its earnings for the third quarter of the year, where the company revealed that it had lost $16.6 billion. Year-over-year, Intel's net profit margin has dropped by 6,064.76%. That's not a typo. Intel is bleeding money, and according to the report, the U.S. government sees the chipmaker as too important to go under. At the moment, Semafor reports that talks between the government and Intel are "purely precautionary," but multiple options to recover the brand are on the table.

Read more