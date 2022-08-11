 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Support for dual GPUs could be making an unexpected comeback

Monica J. White
By

Intel seems to be bringing back something that Nvidia and AMD had long given up on: the ability, and the incentive, to use dual graphics cards in a single system.

Multi-GPUs were once a big deal, but the latest generation abandoned that idea for a variety of reasons. However, Intel has allegedly confirmed that you’ll be able to use multiple Intel Arc GPUs at once. Will that help Intel capture some of Nvidia’s and AMD’s customer base?

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.
Intel

A good few years have passed since some of us were yearning for a dual-GPU setup with one of Nvidia’s latest and greatest. Stacking Titan GPUs was something many gamers longed for, but realistically, most of us couldn’t afford it — and the performance gains weren’t quite worth it for the average player.

While the technology persists in the high-performance computing (HPC) segment and among professionals, consumers now stick to a single graphics card. Intel seems eager to shake things up in that regard.

According to TweakTown, which cites an Intel representative, the company is currently readying its oneAPI software in order to be prepared to support multiple GPUs. In fact, Intel was allegedly planning to show off a dual-Arc system during SIGGRAPH 2022, but was unable to do so. Why? TweakTown claims that Intel couldn’t find a chassis big enough to fit two GPUs in time for the event. This checks out, seeing as Intel seemingly only had a small-form NUC chassis on hand, equipped with a single Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU.

It was also revealed that the multi-GPU oneAPI support was initially made with gamers in mind, so it would be available on the consumer Arc graphics cards. However, Intel is also planning to expand toward its Arc Pro range, so both gamers and professionals will be able to stack multiple Arc graphics cards in their systems.

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.
Linus Tech Tips

Multi-GPU support is an interesting addition to Intel Arc. At this point, it’s hard to deny that it’ll be tricky for Intel to compete with AMD and Nvidia. Sure, the lineup can trade blows with some Team Green and Team Red GPUs, but we have next-gen cards coming out in the next couple of months — Intel is certainly going to fall behind.

Using dual Intel Arc GPUs versus a single Nvidia or AMD card could prove to be viable, and if the cards are priced down, it might even be a decent option. On the other hand, with the extra power consumption, the requirement of a roomy case, and the thermal concerns, there were plenty of good reasons why AMD and Nvidia stopped pushing for dual-GPU setups. Intel might reveal more about the tech shortly, so perhaps then we will learn about its exact plans.

Editors' Recommendations

The best free movies on YouTube right now (August 2022)

The cast of Chronicle.

Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

The Gray Man stinks! Why Netflix has never made a great action movie

ryan gosling five most badass roles the gray man

This screwless motherboard will make GPU upgrades easier than ever

The Gigabyte EZ Latch Plus motherboard on a white background.

The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

Elon Musk hints that he could start his own social media platform

elon musk stylized image

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Character bouncing from Bouncy Slurpshroom in Fortnite.

Get one year of PS Plus for only $43 with this code

PlayStation Plus 1 year membership card

The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

There’s a new reason HDDs could be better than SSDs

An HDD and an SSD lie on a table.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

A spacecraft in Starfield.

Common Amazon Fire TV Stick issues and how to fix them

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max remote of a couch arm.