Digital Trends
Computing

Chip off the auction block – Intel’s i9-9990XE may be sold to the highest bidder

Jon Martindale
By
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Intel

Intel’s latest ninth-generation CPUs revealed at CES 2019 might not have been particularly exciting, but a new rumored high-end option is at least intriguing. The reportedly named Core i9-9990XE is a 14-core, 28-thread monster which can hit 5GHz when boosted. That should make it more capable for fewer-threaded tasks, but potentially less so for heavily multi-threaded ones. The real kicker though, is you can’t buy the 9990XE, only OEMs can. And even then, only the highest bidder.

Looking to combat second-generation (and potentially third-generation) Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, Intel’s extreme 9000-series CPUs come with huge core counts, high-clock speeds, and high price tags. They’re slightly-beefed up versions of the 7000-series predecessor extreme-edition processors Intel debuted back in 2017, with only minor increases in clock speeds really differentiating the generations. The 9990XE, though, is potentially much faster, even if its sacrificing core and thread counts to achieve such frequencies.

That’s all intriguing in its own right, but the pricing is what perked up our ears the most. According to documents seen by Anantech, the 9990XE will not be sold to OEMs at a fixed price, but will instead be put up for auction, selling exclusively to those who are willing to pay the most. These auctions will be held once per quarter, we’re told, with the first one set to take place in the third week of January. At the time of writing, that could be any day now.

This format of sale would suggest that Intel is not only hoping to garner a higher price than that of the $1,980 9980XE, but that it doesn’t have the stock to give the chip a general release. As Anandtech suggests, this is likely to do with the chips being super-binned (very selectively chosen) 9940Xs that are capable of hitting the desired frequencies. That means volume will be low. By selling the chips at auction Intel avoids having to dole out CPUs to everyone who wants one and can instead garner more of a premium for these particular chips. If manufactures and partners take it up on the offer, that is.

Use cases for such a CPU will be slim, but there will no doubt be some extreme gaming and workstation systems that could be sold on the basis of being “5GHz,” along with the still-hefty core count. Whatever system they end up in will need plenty of power and cooling potential though, as the alleged 9990XE will have a TDP of 255 watts — 90w more than 9980XE.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to run Android apps in Windows
Up Next

Google is giving its G Suite web apps new touches of visual improvements
msi gs75 stealth 7
Product Review

You’ve never seen a 17-inch gaming laptop like MSI’s GS75 Stealth

The MSI GS75 Stealth builds off the success of last year’s GS65. Not only does it maintain the same incredible portability, it also tweaks the formula with a larger touchpad, individually-lit RGB keys, and a revamped thermal solution.
Posted By Luke Larsen
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019 2
Emerging Tech

Why wait? Here are some CES 2019 gadgets you can buy right now

Companies come to CES to wow us with their cutting edge technology, but only a few products are slated to hit the market right away. Here is our list of the best CES 2019 tech you can buy right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Computing

Intel vs. AMD: Which chipmaker stole the show at CES 2019?

Intel and AMD have been competing for years, but rarely do they both debut something exciting at the same time. Intel vs. AMD at CES 2019 saw both companies step up to the plate. Who served it better?
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 CPUs could be the most powerful ever. Here's what we know

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far, based on both leaks and the recent…
Posted By Jon Martindale
vlc player apple airplay 20190115 093449
Computing

Beam up the videos: AirPlay support is coming to VLC player

At CES 2019, the developers of VLC player announced they are adding support for Apple's Airplay feature, allowing consumers to beam video and other content from their iPhone and Android devices to an Apple TV. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft is getting ready for a coming wave of foldable Windows 10 devices

Windows 10 might soon have a new look. A leaked string for an internal Windows 10 19H1 build shows that Microsoft is getting ready to build Windows 10 for a future wave of foldable devices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though, our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper
Computing

Still miss Windows 7? Here's how to make Windows 10 look more like it

There's no simple way of switching on a Windows 7 mode in Windows 10. Instead, you can install third-party software, manually tweak settings, and edit the registry. We provide instructions for using these tweaks and tools.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? Don't worry, with a few tweaks and tricks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should, and you listening to your favorite tunes and in-game audio in no time.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale