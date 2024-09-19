 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel decimates Apple to take battery life crown

By
The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

It’s no secret that a big reason you’ll find MacBooks among the best laptops is the insane battery life that Apple’s machines are claimed to possess. Intel may have just snatched the battery life crown with its new Lunar Lake mobile CPUs, though. According to a battery test released by Lenovo, its Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, packed with a Core Ultra 7 258V chip, lasted 23 hours and 54 minutes in a local video playback test, beating both M2 and M3 MacBooks by over five hours.

It’s a bold claim, and one that comes shockingly ahead of schedule. Laptops packing Intel’s latest chips are set to go on sale on September 24, so reviews should go live around that time. But Lenovo seems to have jumped the gun a bit with its battery test. Although Lenovo doesn’t clarify if its test was using a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, it shows a dominant lead for upcoming Lunar Lake laptops. The M2 MacBook lasted 18 hours and 19 minutes, while the M3 MacBook pushed ahead to 18 hours and 32 minutes. Still, they’re far behind the nearly 24 hours of battery life Lenovo laptop saw.

Beyond Apple, this type of performance exceeds Copilot+ PCs we’ve seen with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, such as the Asus ProArt PZ13. In our own local video playback testing, this laptop lasted 18 hours and 39 minutes, while the M3 MacBook Air lasted 19 hours and 39 minutes. The best performer in this test we’ve seen is Dell’s XPS 13 9345, which lasted 22 hours and 9 minutes. Even then, Lenovo claims its upcoming Lunar Lake laptop lasts longer.

Recommended Videos

Battery life is very important to the success of Intel’s upcoming generation. With the release of Copilot+, there was a significant bump in laptop sales, but that didn’t come on the back of new AI features — it was due to longer battery life. Lunar Lake laptops won’t have Copilot+ features at release, but Microsoft says they’ll receive support in November through free Windows updates.

Although it’s always important to wait for third-party reviews, we aren’t dealing with leaked benchmarks here. This is an official test from Lenovo, and one that seemingly had all three laptops operating under identical circumstances. Considering how closely Lenovo’s numbers align with our own, the idea of 24-hour battery life on upcoming Lunar Lake laptops might be a reality.

It’s not exactly surprising that Intel has pushed ahead in battery life. Lunar Lake is a radical redesign of Intel’s approach to CPUs, and it marks the first time the company is outsourcing manufacturing to chipmaker TSMC. The chips ditch Intel’s long-standing Hyper-Threading feature to save battery life, and they prioritize the efficient cores as the main driver of performance. Those two changes have massive implications for battery life.

The lingering question is if Intel can keep up performance while achieving this level of battery life. Lunar Lake chips top out at eight cores total, which means they could struggle in heavily threaded workloads. We’ll just have to wait until September 24 when the laptops launch to know for sure.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Acer is about to do something it’s never done before
CPU block on the Acer Predator Orion 7000.

With IFA 2024 set to begin this week, the first announcements and teasers are already here, including a slew of new Intel Lunar Lake mobile processors -- and those CPUs might appear in some unexpected devices. One of those devices might be a new gaming handheld, and this time, it's from a manufacturer that hasn't ventured into that market before: Acer. According to a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Acer is working on some exciting new releases, and although the announcement is fairly cryptic, one of those products looks like a handheld.

Predator Gaming, an Acer account, dropped a little hint about its upcoming lineup, which will be unveiled on September 4. It's nothing more than a couple of silhouettes, but that's enough to get the speculation flowing. One of the silhouettes is clearly an Acer laptop, but there's also a different product, half of which is obstructed.

Read more
It’s official: AMD beats Intel in gaming laptops
Two Zephyrus G16 laptops sitting next to each other.

We are constantly making comparisons between AMD and Intel when reviewing some of the best gaming laptops on the market. Just like desktops, we're trying to find which company makes the best processor you can buy. It's never a perfect comparison, though. Differences between the thermal design and build quality of laptops make it next to impossible to truly get a one-to-one comparison. Now, we finally have the chance for that comparison.

Asus sent out its new ROG Zephyrus G16 equipped with one of AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs, giving us a chance to compare it to the Intel-based ROG Zephyrus G16 we reviewed earlier this year. I didn't expect a big difference in performance given that these two laptops are basically identical. Boy, was I wrong.
A rare opportunity

Read more
This new patch might finally fix the issues with Intel CPUs
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

The problems with Intel's best processors have been going on for months, and Intel's response has been measured. However, at long last, a fix might be imminent -- provided that this one actually helps. A couple of motherboard vendors have already announced BIOS updates that address issues within the microcode of Intel's 13th- and 14th-gen CPUs. With more to come, things might be looking up for the first time in a long time.

ASRock and MSI both announced BIOS updates, and those patches are already available for some motherboards. The following MSI boards are getting the update first:

Read more