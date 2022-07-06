 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel Meteor Lake is about to level up to a crucial stage

Monica J. White
By

Although the next generation of Intel processors, Raptor Lake, has yet to be released, the company is already about to begin manufacturing its direct replacement — Meteor Lake.

Said to be more power conservative while still delivering a performance boost, the process node that will power up Meteor Lake is about to enter a crucial stage — volume production.

14th-generation Intel processor.
Intel

According to a new report from DigiTimes, the Intel 4 node is progressing well, and that spells good news for the 14th-gen Intel Meteor Lake. Even though we still have one whole generation of processors to go through before Meteor Lake swoops in to steal the spotlight, Intel is already preparing for that moment, with the Intel 4 node about to enter volume production as early as the second half of 2022.

Intel 4, also known as Intel 7nm, will deliver a host of changes compared to the current-gen Alder Lake and the upcoming Raptor Lake. The manufacturer recently talked about the new process and the upgrades expected from Intel Meteor Lake as part of the 2022 IEEE Symposium on VLSI Technology & Circuits  The plan is for Meteor Lake to pack a lot more punch for the same power. This is a welcome change from Raptor Lake, which is now expected to require as much as 260 watts of power.

With Meteor Lake, Intel is clearly trying to balance things out, and as such, the CPUs are said to deliver a 20% upgrade in performance at the same power requirements as the previous generation. Meteor Lake may also offer an up to 40% reduction in power usage when used at the same frequency as its predecessor.

The Intel 4 node will be the first to utilize extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in order to simplify the manufacturing process. Intel boasts a 5% reduction in process steps, as well as a 20% lower total mask count as a result of using EUV. Intel will also utilize the Foveros 3D packaging technology. All of this adds up to a brand-new architecture for Meteor Lake, complete with a four-tile setup joined by TSV (through silicon-via) connections.

Intel Meteor Lake slide, part two.
Intel

The fact that Intel is already about to enter volume production with Intel 4 bodes well for the chip. We’ve already known that Meteor Lake is set to release sometime in 2024 and, so far, it seems that Intel is on track to meet that deadline. Once complete, the new Intel 4 will be found inside not just the consumer-level CPUs, but also inside Intel Granite Rapids, which are high-performance chips made to tackle the heaviest workloads that are often found in servers and data centers.

Before Intel ever gets to Granite Rapids, the manufacturer has two more enterprise chips coming right up — Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids. Unfortunately, it seems that Sapphire Rapids may not be doing as well as Meteor Lake, seeing as Intel recently announced the second delay of the release of the chip.

If Intel Meteor Lake proves to be as timely and impressive as it seems right now, it won’t give Raptor Lake much time, or chance, to shine. However, there is still plenty to be excited for later this year, with a true showdown of the best CPUs coming up as the battle between Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 will commence.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for July 2022

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Best Bose 700 deals for July 2022

Man wearing Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones.

How to change your Instagram username

Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.

Nintendo’s Wii Shop Channel and DSi shops are back online

Nintendo Wii and Wii Remote.

Govee smart lights now play nice with Razer Chroma

Razer Chroma gaming PCs with Govee lights installed behind them.

The Division Resurgence brings Ubisoft’s political shooter to mobile devices

Characters walk towards the Statue of Liberty in The Division Resurgence key art.

The new M2 MacBook Air will be available this week

MacBook Air with M2 chip seen over a purple background.

From Thor to Endgame: Every Chris Hemsworth Marvel performance, ranked

A collage of Thor throughout his time in the MCU.

4 retailers that’ll have better deals than Amazon on Prime Day

Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

God of War Ragnarok: Release date, trailer, news, and more

god of war ragnarok release date trailer and everything we know

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition is under investigation again

A phone screen displaying Activision Blizzard's logo.