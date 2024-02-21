 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel and Microsoft just announced a huge collaboration

Kunal Khullar
By
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Intel

Intel has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft, revealing plans for the tech giant to utilize its services in manufacturing a custom computing chip. Intel is optimistic about surpassing its internal deadline of 2025 to outpace its primary competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in advanced chip manufacturing.

The announcement came during an event held in San Jose, California, marking the inaugural technology conference for Intel Foundry, the company’s contract manufacturing arm established to compete with TSMC. Intel also outlined its strategy to reclaim the title of producing the world’s fastest chips from TSMC, with the goal being to achieve this milestone later in the year with its Intel 18A manufacturing technology.

Recommended Videos

The company also aims to extend its lead into 2026 with the introduction of its new Intel 14A technology. Microsoft is set to leverage Intel’s 18A technology for an undisclosed chip, contributing to Intel’s anticipated increase in foundry orders, which is expected to reach $15 billion, up from the previously estimated $10 billion.

A machine that cuts and separates CPU dies from the entire wafer at the Intel Penang facility in Malaysia.
Intel

The unveiling of Intel’s 14A technology represents a significant milestone, offering insights into the company’s long-term plans beyond 2025. The company seems determined to regain its chipmaking supremacy, a position it held for decades by leveraging its manufacturing prowess to produce high-performance chips. However, with the loss of its manufacturing lead, Intel has faced challenges that have led to decreased competitiveness and reduced margins, hindering its manufacturing efforts.

Related

To reposition itself in the semiconductor industry, Intel is banking on substantial investments from the U.S. government and attracting business from external customers. The company’s geographic diversity, with various factories operating across multiple continents, presents an interesting value proposition, particularly for customers wary of TSMC’s concentration of high-end facilities in Taiwan.

Intel’s initiative to attract external customers is crucial to its turnaround strategy, with analysts emphasizing its importance in the company’s trajectory. The company’s specialized technologies, including those geared toward accelerating AI chip development, further reinforce its appeal to potential partners like Nvidia, although no official agreement has been announced yet.

Overall, Intel’s efforts to regain market dominance signify a strategic shift that underscores its commitment to technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and market diversification. While the success of its turnaround strategy remains to be seen, Intel’s proactive approach positions it for potential growth and relevance in the evolving semiconductor landscape.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Yet another disappointment about Intel’s next chips may be true
Intel Core i3-12100F box sitting in front of a gaming computer.

Intel’s successor for its existing 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop processors is expected to launch later this year, and as far as the rumors go, it's not going to be a particularly exciting release.

It's already reportedly going to be a fairly minor upgrade -- but now, counter to previous reports, a new piece of information suggests that Intel will continue using the same quad-core configuration for its Core i3 SKUs under the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh series.

Read more
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.

The leak comes from YouTube channel RedGamingTech, which claims to have discovered Intel’s official roadmap for its discrete graphics cards.

Read more
TSMC is working on a huge price increase, and that’s bad news for gamers
TSMC's wafer.

If you thought that the latest graphics cards and the best CPUs have already been expensive, the next generation of PC hardware might be an unpleasant surprise.

According to a new report, TSMC's 3nm wafers will be significantly more expensive, and that's very likely to affect the prices of many next-gen products, especially the high-end CPUs and GPUs often used in gaming builds.

Read more