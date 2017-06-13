Intel’s newest Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X CPUs coming as soon as this month

Why it matters to you Intel and AMD are competing like crazy in making faster and cheaper CPUs, and your next PC will be more powerful because of it.

The CPU wars have heated up recently, with AMD releasing its Ryzen chips based on its new Zen architecture and Intel responding with some price cuts and by accelerating its plans for faster Core processors. Now, Intel has announced a roadmap at E3 2017 for some of its most powerful CPUs ever.

Specifically, Intel will be releasing its X299 chipset and a number of Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors to go with it that should better position it to compete with AMD’s fastest options. The new products should start arriving on June 19, 2017 and then continue to roll out through the summer and into the fall.

The new Core-X processor family will offer between four and 16 cores with multithreading and will support the most advanced technologies such as its Intel’s Optane memory, Thunderbolt 3, and faster RAM. And as Anandtech reports, a range of new CPUs will be available starting on June 26, 2017 as part of Intel’s Basin Falls X299 platform:

i5-7640X i7-7740X i7-7800X i7-7820X i9-7900X Cores: 4 Cores/4 Threads 4 Cores/8 Threads 6 Cores/12 Threads 8 Cores/16 Threads 10 Cores/20 Threads Base Clock: 4.0GHz 4.3GHz 3.5GHz 3.6GHz 3.3GHz Turbo Clock: 4.2GHz 4.5GHz 4.0GHz 4.3GHz 4.3GHz TurboMax Clock: N/A N/A N/A 4.5GHz 4.5GHz L2 Cache: 256KB per core 256KB per core 1MB per core 1MB per core 1MB per core L3 Cache: 6MB 8MB 8.25MB 11MB 13.75MB PCIe Lanes: 16 16 28 28 44 RAM Channels: 2 2 4 4 4 Memory Speed: DDR4-2666MHz DDR4-2666MHz DDR4-2400MHz DDR4-2666MHz DDR4-2666MHz TDP: 112 watts 112 watts 140 watts 140 watts 140 watts Price: $242 $339 $389 $599 $999

In addition, Intel is expected to start shipping 12-core processors in August and then 14, 16, and 18-core CPUs in October. That will allow the company to compete more directly with AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper chips with 16 cores that are due to ship over the summer. Many of these parts are multithreaded, meaning that we’re looking at processors with between four and 36 threads, which will provide for some serious computing power on the desktop.

If you’re building a new PC, then you have a dizzying array of new CPUs to choose from. Given AMD’s upcoming Vega GPUs and Nvidia’s inevitable response, building a new PC any time in the next year is going to involve a number of important choices. It’s great, however, that all of this competition is going to result in even more powerful PCs for less money.