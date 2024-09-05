 Skip to main content
Keychron’s cheap mechanical keyboard just got even cheaper

If you want to buy a mechanical keyboard while you’re on a tight budget — maybe you just spent most of your cash on gaming PC deals — you should check out the Keychron C3 Pro gaming keyboard. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $37, but it’s currently even cheaper following Amazon’s 32% discount that drops its price to only $25. This limited-time offer for $12 in savings isn’t going to last long, so if you think this keyboard is the missing piece to your computer setup, you should complete your purchase for it immediately.

Why you should buy the Keychron C3 Pro gaming keyboard

The Keychron C3 Pro gaming keyboard doesn’t provide the same premium experience as the Keychron Q1 HE, which is in our list of the best gaming keyboards as our top pick if you want Hall Effect switches, but it’s an excellent mechanical keyboard considering its cheap price. It supports QMK/VIA software, which will allow you to program and remap each key quickly and easily for customized layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and more. The keyboard also features a gasket mount design that reduces sound resonance while increasing flexibility, for a quieter and smoother typing experience.

If you’re planning to use the Keychron C3 Pro gaming keyboard on both Windows and Mac computers, you can easily switch its system by pressing the Fn and Caps keys at the same time. It’s not as Mac-focused as the Keychron K8, but it will accommodate universal keycaps for both operating systems. The ABS keycaps that come with the Keychron C3 Pro are durable and wear-resistant though, for added value from this affordable mechanical keyboard.

The Keychron C3 Pro is a fantastic budget-friendly gaming keyboard that you can get from Amazon for only $25 right now, following a $12 discount on its sticker price of $37. We’re not sure how much time is remaining in this limited-time deal though, so you shouldn’t be hesitating if you’re interested in this mechanical keyboard. If you want to buy the Keychron C3 Pro gaming keyboard at 32% off, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

