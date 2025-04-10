This Keychron mechanical keyboard is a steal at less than $50

After your purchase from desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, make sure that you still have some cash available to upgrade your accessories. A solid keyboard is a luxury that most people should enjoy, but you don’t have to spend much because there are offers like this discount on the Keychron K12. It’s on sale from Amazon’s Woot at 52% off, which brings the mechanical keyboard’s price down to just $43 from $90 originally. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the $47 in savings though, as stocks may sell out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard

The Keychron K12 is a mechanical keyboard with a compact 60% layout, ditching the editing and navigation keys, the arrow keys, and the function keys (read more about these configurations in our keyboard buying guide). It’s going to save a lot of space on your desk, and you can still access multimedia and function keys through various keypress combinations. The keyboard is also wireless, using a Bluetooth 5.1 connection to further reduce clutter, though you also have the option of a wired connection through a USB-C cable.

With the Gateron G Pro, which is made by a brand that we’ve highlighted in our list of mechanical keyboard switches, the Keychron K12 promises impressive responsiveness with extreme durability of up to 50 million keystrokes. The hot-swappable keycaps provide unlimited customization options, and the keyboard can last up to 200 hours on a single charge. You can charge it over the weekend to get it ready for the weekdays.

The Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard is an excellent choice, both for your daily workload and for gaming purposes. It’s an even more tempting option right now because it’s available from Amazon’s Woot for only $43, for savings of $47 on its original price of $90. The 52% discount isn’t going to last forever though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out as soon as tomorrow. We highly recommend completing your purchase for the Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard as soon as you can.