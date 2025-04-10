 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Keychron mechanical keyboard is a steal at less than $50

By
On Sale keychron k12 wireless mechanical keyboard
Keychron

After your purchase from desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, make sure that you still have some cash available to upgrade your accessories. A solid keyboard is a luxury that most people should enjoy, but you don’t have to spend much because there are offers like this discount on the Keychron K12. It’s on sale from Amazon’s Woot at 52% off, which brings the mechanical keyboard’s price down to just $43 from $90 originally. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the $47 in savings though, as stocks may sell out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard

The Keychron K12 is a mechanical keyboard with a compact 60% layout, ditching the editing and navigation keys, the arrow keys, and the function keys (read more about these configurations in our keyboard buying guide). It’s going to save a lot of space on your desk, and you can still access multimedia and function keys through various keypress combinations. The keyboard is also wireless, using a Bluetooth 5.1 connection to further reduce clutter, though you also have the option of a wired connection through a USB-C cable.

With the Gateron G Pro, which is made by a brand that we’ve highlighted in our list of mechanical keyboard switches, the Keychron K12 promises impressive responsiveness with extreme durability of up to 50 million keystrokes. The hot-swappable keycaps provide unlimited customization options, and the keyboard can last up to 200 hours on a single charge. You can charge it over the weekend to get it ready for the weekdays.

Related

The Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard is an excellent choice, both for your daily workload and for gaming purposes. It’s an even more tempting option right now because it’s available from Amazon’s Woot for only $43, for savings of $47 on its original price of $90. The 52% discount isn’t going to last forever though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out as soon as tomorrow. We highly recommend completing your purchase for the Keychron K12 mechanical keyboard as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Use this code to get $50 off this 27-inch 2K gaming monitor
The Mobile Pixels 27-inch Mini-LED 2K QHD gaming monitor with a space scene on the screen.

Showcased at CES 2025 earlier this year, the 27-inch Mobile Pixels Mini-LED 2K QHD gaming monitor has a $50 discount at StackSocial. You just need to input the code GAMING50 upon checkout of the item, and the amount you'll have to pay will drop from $400 to $350. We're not sure how long this offer will remain available though, so if you need a new screen to pair with your purchase from gaming PC deals, don't hesitate to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Mobile Pixels Mini-LED 2K QHD gaming monitor
The 27-inch Mobile Pixels Mini-LED 2K QHD gaming monitor will give you a memorable experience with the best PC games at a relatively affordable price. With 2K QHD resolution, you'll enjoy sharp details and brilliant images, and with HDR1000 support, colors will be brighter and more realistic. The monitor is also equipped with mini-LED technology, which not only further boosts picture quality but also reduces energy consumption.

Read more
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative has a $1,000 price cut
The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 on a white background.

If the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is out of your price range -- or just not your style -- you should check out Lenovo's detachable keyboard laptop, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. It's currently available from Lenovo at 45% off. Instead of its estimated value of $2,429, you can get it for only $1,336, for savings of $1,093. This clearance sale isn't going to last forever though, so if you don't want to miss out on one of the most interesting 2-in-1 laptop deals we've recently discovered, you better hurry and complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2
The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable, featuring updated components to keep up with the ever-growing need for faster performance. It's powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 134U processor and integrated Intel Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is found in top-tier machines. If you're always multitasking between apps for work or school, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 won't have trouble keeping up.

Read more
A Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor for less than $350? Check out this deal
The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.

It's not enough to invest in gaming PC deals -- you also need to buy a proper gaming monitor if you want to give justice to your machine's power. Here's an excellent option from Amazon: the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for only $341, following a 38% discount on its original price of $550. That's $209 in savings on a display that's made by one of the most popular brands in the market, which means you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. Like with most Samsung monitor deals, we expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fantastic gaming monitor for playing the best PC games. It features a 34-inch screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion while you're playing. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate -- how often the images on the screen are updated, as you can read about in our computer monitor buying guide -- and it's faster than our recommend range of 120Hz to 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the screen shows image transitions, so you'll enjoy lag-free gaming that's only limited by your own reflexes.

Read more