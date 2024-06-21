 Skip to main content
An overclocking legend is making a long-awaited return to graphics cards

PNY RTX 4080 with the power connector attached.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

One of the most well-known names in GPU overclocking is making a return in a big way. Vince “Kingpin” Lucido is known as the mastermind behind some of the best graphics card models you could buy over the past several generations. He famously worked with EVGA to produce Kingpin models that were built for extreme overclocking. With EVGA exiting the GPU market a few years back, we hadn’t heard much from Kingpin — until now.

It looks like Kingpin is set to work with PNY on the next generation of graphics cards. The enthusiast met up with Gamer’s Nexus recently and revealed that there’s “a pretty good chance” that we’ll see Kingpin models again soon. Kingpin showed off a PNY card sitting on his test bench, saying that it’s the first non-EVGA graphics card he’s used in 13 years.

When thinking about big GPU brands, companies like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte come to mind before PNY, but the partnership with Kingpin makes a lot of sense, according to the overclocker. “They are keen to dive into the extreme overclocking,” Lucido said. “The other big companies already do it. Too many cooks in the kitchen. I want to go somewhere that I can make a big impact, and I kind of feel like PNY might be that company.”

Kingpin is hedging a bit on working with PNY, but it’s hard to imagine the company would be name-dropped so explicitly on a channel as large as Gamer’s Nexus if there wasn’t some plan in the works. “I heard, you know, the vendors … maybe this year. There’s a new card coming. Not sure. I feel like now’s the time, right?” Lucido said.

A massive hole was left in the market after EVGA’s exit from graphics cards. The company was well-known for its enthusiast-grade Nvidia GPUs, up until the RTX 30-series. The company stopped producing graphics cards at that point, and it didn’t release any RTX 40-series models. The future of Kingpin, and the GPUs he produced for extreme overclocking, has been up in the air since that point. Now, it looks like the brand will be back soon.

Currently, rumors suggest Nvidia will launch its RTX 50-series GPUs before the end of the year. Although there has been some speculation that the release will slip into 2025, that doesn’t seem like the case given how Nvidia typically launches its GPUs. We’ve already seen the next-gen Blackwell architecture released into the data center, and the rumor mill hasn’t been quiet about the flagship design arriving this year.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
The war between PC and console is about to heat up again
Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast sitting on a desk.

There's no question that consoles are increasingly becoming more like PCs, but thanks to Nvidia, it appears that the opposite may be taking place too.

According to a new report by Wccftech, Nvidia is working with its partners to create a new ecosystem for gaming on small form factor (SFF) PCs. When it comes to Nvidia, many of us think of some of the best graphics cards that are as powerful as they are massive, like the RTX 4090. However, Nvidia is planning to flip that narrative and set its sights on an unexpected target.

Read more
Don’t buy the RTX 3060 in 2024
The RTX 3060 installed in a gaming PC.

Nvidia's RTX 3060 is the most popular GPU around, and it's not even close. According to the latest Steam hardware survey, the 2021 GPU is in close to 7% of gaming PCs. That's a huge slice of the pie. For reference, the second most popular GPU, the RTX 2060, sits at just under 4%. It's easy to see why the GPU is popular, too. You can pick it up for between $250 and $300 -- and for even less used -- and it comes with a critical 12GB of VRAM.

It's the go-to GPU for maxed-out 1080p gaming in 2024, but based on my testing, it probably shouldn't be. The RTX 3060 is a workhorse, and for a large range of games, it's one of the best graphics cards you can buy. When it comes to the latest, most demanding games, however, the RTX 3060 struggles to keep up.
The litmus test

Read more
Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards: news, release date, price, and more
RTX 4070 seen from the side.

Nvidia already makes some of the best graphics cards, but it's also not resting on its laurels. Although the RTX 40-series, which has been bolstered by a refresh, is still very recent, Nvidia is also working on its next-gen GPUs from the RTX 50-series.

The release date of RTX 50-series GPUs is still at least a few months away, but various rumors and leaks give us a better idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about Nvidia's upcoming generation of graphics cards.
RTX 50-series: pricing and release date

Read more