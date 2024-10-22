The RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and it has a price to match, with most models going for $600 on Amazon. However, one lucky Redditor scored a model for just $49. No, it wasn’t some steep sale, and most people would see a price like that and assume it’s a scam. But sure enough, two days after finding a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC for $48.94 on Amazon, the card showed up in the mail.

You should absolutely assume that a price that’s too good to be true is a scam on Amazon. We’ve seen just this year how scammers can infiltrate the third-party listings on Amazon to sell fake graphics cards, but this listing for the RTX 4070 Super was different. It was sold and shipped by Amazon Canada and there was only one card in stock, suggesting it was either mismarked or someone seriously needed some extra warehouse space.

The Reddit poster, u/Vincenz_OB, says that they confirmed the card is recognized as an RTX 4070 Super in Windows, and that it’s absolutely crushing the performance of their previous RTX 3060 — not a surprise given the performance we saw in our RTX 4070 Super review. Nvidia may offer the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4090 above $1,000, but for most gamers, the RTX 4070 Super remains the go-to option for a high-end gaming PC that isn’t egregiously expensive.

In the U.S., the Gaming OC model from Gigabyte is listed at $630, and it’s sold out on Amazon Canada. Some commenters say that the price shifted from the 93% off the original poster saw to 6% off before going out of stock, suggesting that the discount was flipped before the listing went live.

Although it’s easy to get green with envy over such a great deal on a GPU, that doesn’t mean you should immediately buy any graphics card that has a good price on Amazon. Scams are still abundant, especially among third-party GPU sellers on Amazon, so make sure to do your due diligence before buying a new graphics card. If you happen to spot a glitch for a product shipped and sold by Amazon, though, there might be some value to rolling the dice — at least if this deal is anything to go by.