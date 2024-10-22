 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

I’m jealous — someone scored an RTX 4070 Super for $49 on Amazon

By
The Nvidia logo on the RTX 4070 Super.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and it has a price to match, with most models going for $600 on Amazon. However, one lucky Redditor scored a model for just $49. No, it wasn’t some steep sale, and most people would see a price like that and assume it’s a scam. But sure enough, two days after finding a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC for $48.94 on Amazon, the card showed up in the mail.

You should absolutely assume that a price that’s too good to be true is a scam on Amazon. We’ve seen just this year how scammers can infiltrate the third-party listings on Amazon to sell fake graphics cards, but this listing for the RTX 4070 Super was different. It was sold and shipped by Amazon Canada and there was only one card in stock, suggesting it was either mismarked or someone seriously needed some extra warehouse space.

A listing for the RTX 4070 Super on Amazon.
Reddit

The Reddit poster, u/Vincenz_OB, says that they confirmed the card is recognized as an RTX 4070 Super in Windows, and that it’s absolutely crushing the performance of their previous RTX 3060 — not a surprise given the performance we saw in our RTX 4070 Super review. Nvidia may offer the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4090 above $1,000, but for most gamers, the RTX 4070 Super remains the go-to option for a high-end gaming PC that isn’t egregiously expensive.

Recommended Videos

In the U.S., the Gaming OC model from Gigabyte is listed at $630, and it’s sold out on Amazon Canada. Some commenters say that the price shifted from the 93% off the original poster saw to 6% off before going out of stock, suggesting that the discount was flipped before the listing went live.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Although it’s easy to get green with envy over such a great deal on a GPU, that doesn’t mean you should immediately buy any graphics card that has a good price on Amazon. Scams are still abundant, especially among third-party GPU sellers on Amazon, so make sure to do your due diligence before buying a new graphics card. If you happen to spot a glitch for a product shipped and sold by Amazon, though, there might be some value to rolling the dice — at least if this deal is anything to go by.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
We have bad news about the RTX 5090
The back of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card.

We've been expecting Nvidia to launch its RTX 50-series GPUs, starting with the RTX 5090, in the back half of this year. However, a credible hardware leaker says the timeline is slipping. According to the leaker, Nvidia won't launch the RTX 5090 until the beginning of 2025.

The news comes from kopite7kimi on X (formerly Twitter), who says they think that the RTX 50-series won't launch until CES 2025, which takes place in January. Although it's uncharacteristic for Nvidia to launch a new generation of desktop GPUs at the annual trade show, time is running out for RTX 50-series GPUs -- code-named Blackwell -- to show up this year.

Read more
DLSS 4 could be amazing, and Nvidia needs it to be
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

I won't lie: Nvidia did a good job with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3, and there's almost no way that this success didn't contribute to sales. DLSS 3, with its ability to turn a midrange GPU into something much more capable, is pretty groundbreaking, and that's a strong selling point if there ever was one.

What comes next, though? The RTX 40-series is almost at an end, and soon, there'll be new GPUs for Nvidia to try and sell -- potentially without the added incentive of gen-exclusive upscaling tech. DLSS 3 will be a tough act to follow, and if the rumors about its upcoming graphics cards turn out to be true, Nvidia may really need DLSS 4 to be a smash hit.
When the GPU barely matters

Read more
I never wanted to build another small form factor PC — until now
The RTX 4090 sitting alongside the Fractal Terra case.

In my 15 years of building PCs, I've only ever tackled one small form factor (SFF) build. If you'd asked me two months ago, I would have told you that I'd never want to try it again.

But now that's changing.

Read more