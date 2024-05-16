Get a lifetime of 1TB cloud storage for $160

One thing about most of the best cloud storage services that you’re sure not to like is having to pay for them. Again and again, month after month, they ask for money to continue holding your files. It makes sense, in a way, as their servers take constant real estate and electricity to maintain. Now, though, you can get a lifetime of terabyte cloud storage on Koofr for just $160. The usual price would be $810, so this saves you $650 in total. And, naturally, Koofr’s cloud storage has special features that you’ll want to know about, too. So, go ahead and tap the button below to find the deal — it’ll only be going on for a limited amount of time — and continue reading to see why we like this deal and what makes Koofr special.

Why you should buy cloud storage on Koofr

While Koofr is an advanced cloud storage system, with advanced file management and accessibility from nearly all of your devices, there are two primary reasons to purchase this deal: Security and value.

Nobody wants others to have access to the files they put online. Koofr understands this and encrypts your files during transfer to their cloud. In other words, Koofr doesn’t track you and your files are safer in their vault.

This is a deal, so money and value matters. It is worth noting that many of the best external hard drives you can buy right now cost just below this Koofr deal for a terabyte. The main difference, at the end of the day, is that with an external hard drive you have to keep up with the device. This means holding onto it and keeping it safe. Koofr, on the other hand, mostly just requires that you have an internet connection (at least some of the time) to upload and download your files from the cloud.

If you want to take advantage of this deal while it is still active, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find a terabyte of Koofr cloud storage available to you at a one time cost of just $160, $650 down from the typical $810. Then, be sure to check out the best antivirus software for Windows and Mac computers, so all of that security on Koofr’s end won’t go to waste due to a virus on yours.

