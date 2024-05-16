Get a lifetime of 1TB cloud storage for $160

 Skip to main content
One thing about most of the best cloud storage services that you’re sure not to like is having to pay for them. Again and again, month after month, they ask for money to continue holding your files. It makes sense, in a way, as their servers take constant real estate and electricity to maintain. Now, though, you can get a lifetime of terabyte cloud storage on Koofr for just $160. The usual price would be $810, so this saves you $650 in total. And, naturally, Koofr’s cloud storage has special features that you’ll want to know about, too. So, go ahead and tap the button below to find the deal — it’ll only be going on for a limited amount of time — and continue reading to see why we like this deal and what makes Koofr special.

Why you should buy cloud storage on Koofr

While Koofr is an advanced cloud storage system, with advanced file management and accessibility from nearly all of your devices, there are two primary reasons to purchase this deal: Security and value.

Nobody wants others to have access to the files they put online. Koofr understands this and encrypts your files during transfer to their cloud. In other words, Koofr doesn’t track you and your files are safer in their vault.

This is a deal, so money and value matters. It is worth noting that many of the best external hard drives you can buy right now cost just below this Koofr deal for a terabyte. The main difference, at the end of the day, is that with an external hard drive you have to keep up with the device. This means holding onto it and keeping it safe. Koofr, on the other hand, mostly just requires that you have an internet connection (at least some of the time) to upload and download your files from the cloud.

If you want to take advantage of this deal while it is still active, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find a terabyte of Koofr cloud storage available to you at a one time cost of just $160, $650 down from the typical $810. Then, be sure to check out the best antivirus software for Windows and Mac computers, so all of that security on Koofr’s end won’t go to waste due to a virus on yours.

Dell laptop flash sale: 7 deals I’d shop now starting at $300
The Dell XPS 13 in front of a window.

Dell has a huge flash sale going on right now with some fantastic laptop deals that are worth checking out. With so many different models coming from one of the best laptop brands, it’s hard to know where to begin, so we’ve picked out a handful of highlights. These include budget laptops as well as gaming devices and high-end powerhouses. Take a look below at everything we have to say about them.
Dell Inspiron 14 -- $300, was $500

Designed to be inexpensive yet practical, the Dell Inspiron 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, it’s not unusual to see eMMC storage so it’s great to see the faster SSD method here. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and anti-glare properties. The laptop is lightweight yet power-efficient with fan-less thermals so there’s less noise. It also has useful extras like a Qualcomm AI Engine for its webcam so it can correct gaze, suppress unwanted sound, and even blur backgrounds. Up to 16 hours of battery life keeps it ticking along all day.

The most popular Dell laptop has a $100 price cut today
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

The extremely popular Dell Inspiron 15, which holds a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on Dell's website after more than 13,000 reviews, is currently available with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $500 from $600 originally. The offer probably means there will be even more people using this laptop, but with the expected surge in sales, we're not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal. If you want the savings with your purchase, you better complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
The Dell Inspiron 15 isn't going to challenge the premium configurations of the best laptops in terms of performance, but it's going to be more than enough as your daily companion for completing your tasks for work or school. Inside the device are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that's the same as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home, which is an operating system that will be familiar for most people, and it's got a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage for your files.

The new XPS 14 laptop has a $500 discount with this deal
The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.

For a laptop with powerful performance and an eye-catching design, you can't go wrong with the recently launched Dell XPS 14. We didn't expect it to appear with a discount from laptop deals this soon though, so you shouldn't miss the chance to get the device with a $500 discount from Dell. Instead of its sticker price of $2,199, you'll only have to pay $1,699 for this machine, which is still fairly expensive but it's going to be worth every single penny. There's no telling when the offer expires though, so hurry with your purchase to make sure you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14
The Dell XPS 14 is a new model following the Dell XPS reset, featuring an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keycaps, an invisible haptic feedback trackpad, and glowing touch keys at the top instead of physical function keys. The laptop's 14.5-inch Full HD+ screen is also eye-catching as it's bright and colorful, and there's plenty of storage space in its 1TB SSD. The Dell XPS 14 also promises dependable performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which will allow it to handle the most demanding tasks of your daily workload.

