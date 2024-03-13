It’s not surprising that computer monitors cost more than your average TV, but why? It’s because of high refresh rates, better color image accuracy, response rates, anti-blur tech, and more. Basically, there are many features exclusive to monitors that make your everyday computer experience better, especially if you’re playing games. That said, you can still find monitors at competitive prices if you know where to look, even ones that push the boundaries of innovation. Take KTC’s H32S17, a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms adaptive sync response time, all at a 1440P HD resolution. That is impressive, but even better is the standard price — it’s only $300. Wow. Let’s take a closer look, and keep reading to learn how you can enter to win this KTC curved gaming monitor for yourself.

Introducing the KTC H32S17: Beautiful, voluminous, and innovative

Supporting 1440P gaming, a real sweet spot for modern PC gaming, this monitor offers quite a bit of screen real estate at 32 inches. It’s curved, too, so while sitting on your desk, it will wrap around the front of you, creating a more immersive visual experience, whether you’re streaming movies or playing games. But the technical specifications are the most impressive bit. Thanks to a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms adaptive sync response time, you get pro-level performance. That equals smooth motion, excellent onscreen performance, and high framerates, provided your rig has a suitable GPU. Plus, it’s compatible with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, so it doesn’t matter what kind of GPU you have, you’re covered.

Of course, with monitors, the color accuracy, contrast, and sharpness matter, too. The KTC H32S17 offers 120% sRGB color gamut, HDR10 support, and enhanced hues and colors to really make the onscreen elements pop. GamePlus features take that to the next level, like the black eQualizer, which reveals hidden details in dark scenes. You also get a built-in FPS counter and crosshair enhancements.

You’ll never want for an adapter, as it has abundant ports and connectivity options. HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, DC ports, and an earphone jack offer many choices. It’s VESA mount ready, as well, if you want to hang it flush against a wall behind your desk instead of using the stand. But if you decide to use the stand, know that it’s ergonomic with front and back tilt, so you can find the perfect viewing angle for where you sit.

Here are a few of those specs laid out:

120% sRGB color gamut

16.7 million 8-bit display colors

HDR10 support

Contrast ratio of 3500:1

165Hz refresh rate

1ms MPRT response time

WQHD 2560 by 1440 resolution (1440P)

Borderless frame

Get to know KTC (Key to Combat)

KTC, which stands for Key to Combat, has been in the display hardware market for over 27 years, almost three decades. As an OEM manufacturer for many premium monitor brands, the company’s experience speaks for itself. LCD, OLED, MiniLED, and gaming-specific monitors are all part of KTC’s lineup. The M27P20 MiniLED monitor won the Reddot design award.

Why does this matter? It shows that KTC truly knows what it’s doing in the space and that its products, mainly its gaming monitors, stand out in a sea of so many similar opportunities. If you’re looking for beautiful monitors with excellent features and specs, and reasonable prices, KTC’s lineup is seriously one of the best places to start.

Cool, how do I win?

From March 13 until March 26, you can enter a giveaway below for a chance to win one of these prestigious monitors. Good luck, everyone!

