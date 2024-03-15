 Skip to main content
This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is a bargain at $250

A powerful gaming desktop should be paired with a gaming monitor that will give justice to its capabilities. However, if you’ve already spent most of your budget on upgrades with gaming PC deals, the good news is that you can still get a decent display for cheap. Here’s one to consider — the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor for an affordable $250, following a $100 discount from LG on its original price of $400. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so if you’re interested, you need to make the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor comes with a 32-inch display, which is the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended size range. It’s large enough to make the most of its QHD resolution so you can play the best PC games with sharp details and lifelike colors, while maintaining a reasonable price and without taking up too much space on your desk. The gaming monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, which is even faster than our recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz for smooth motion, and a 1ms response time that will let you see all the action in near real-time.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which will prevent screen tearing and stuttering for seamless gameplay. Making your video games even more immersive is the monitor’s virtually borderless design and its adjustable base that will allow you to set the display at the perfect tilt.

Gamers on the hunt for affordable monitor deals will probably end their search after coming across LG’s offer for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. From a sticker price of $400, the display is down to just $250, for savings of $150. We’re not sure when the bargain ends though, so if you think the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is the perfect match to your gaming PC, stop hesitating. Push through with the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you get it with a discount.

