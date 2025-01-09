Get a 32-inch 1440p monitor for only $160 with this Amazon deal

If you’ve been thinking about finally upgrading your outdated monitor, the good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot if you want a great display. The KTC H32T13 is a perfect example of a budget-friendly option, especially now that it’s on sale from Amazon with a 20% discount that lowers its price further to $160 from $200. This bargain will only be online for a limited time though, and since most monitor deals as affordable as this one sell out quickly, you should think about hurrying with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the $40 in savings.

Why you should buy the KTC H32T13 monitor

The KTC H32T13 isn’t made by one of the brands you’ll see in our list of the best monitors, but it’s a nice purchase, as you can see from its high rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 500 customers. It’s a pretty affordable display considering it’s 32 inches, which is the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended size, and with Wide QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals with sharp details and bright colors.

The narrow bezels of the KTC H32T13 monitor makes working on projects and watching streaming shows very immersive, and its flicker-free technology and blue light filter will keep your eyes comfortable. The monitor also comes with an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a Mini DisplayPort for connectivity with a variety of devices, and it can also serve as a decent gaming monitor with its support for AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync that eliminates stuttering and screen tearing.

Whether you want to replace your old display or you want a screen to pair with your purchase from desktop computer deals, the KTC H32T13 is a budget-friendly option that’s even lighter on the wallet with its 20% discount at Amazon. From its original price of $200, it’s down to only $160 following a $40 discount. It’s not going to stay this affordable for long as the offer is only up for a limited time, so if you want the KTC H32T13 monitor for your PC, we highly recommend finishing your transaction for it as soon as you can.