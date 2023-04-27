 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

If the leaked Asus ROG Ally price is real, the Steam Deck is in trouble

Jacob Roach
By

Since Asus announced its ROG Ally handheld, one question has dominated the conversation: how much will it cost? If a new leak is to be believed, the flagship model will come in at $700.

Best Buy, which seems to be exclusively handling distribution in the U.S., had a listing briefly go live for the ROG Ally. It shows a model with AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage coming in at $700.

Best Buy product page leaked the price of the Asus ROG Ally. It will be priced at $699 dollars for the 16GB/512GB variant. pic.twitter.com/CbfERTkGT4

&mdash; Khumail Thakur (@wickedkhumz) April 27, 2023

The Steam Deck starts at $400, but if you want a reasonable amount of storage, you’ll spend $650 for the 512GB model. Asus claims the ROG Ally doubles the performance of the Steam Deck, so a $50 upcharge doesn’t seem unreasonable. We haven’t had the chance to get raw performance numbers, but our initial hands-on time with the ROG Ally shows performance far ahead of the Steam Deck.

Related Videos

It isn’t just one leaker claiming this price, either. SnoopyTech, a Twitter leaker who commonly leaks about mobile devices, confirmed the flagship model will run $700. In addition, leaker Roland Quandt confirmed the price to The Verge. 

As we commonly see with retailer listings leaking the price of upcoming products, there’s a chance this is just a placeholder. Given how many leakers are claiming the Z1 Extreme model will run $700, though, the price seems all but settled at this point.

Z1 processor for the Asus ROG Ally.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

We don’t know the price of the base model yet, though. Asus has confirmed that in addition to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme model, the ROG Ally will also be available in a Ryzen Z1 configuration. This is a less powerful version of the Z1 Extreme, but it still comes with the same Zen 4 CPU architecture and RDNA 3 GPU architecture as the flagship chip.

Compared to the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally’s APU has much more powerful hardware. On paper, the Z1 Extreme offers 8.6 TFLOPs of GPU power, while the Steam Deck’s APU tops out at 1.6 TFLOPs. That’s just theoretical performance — the ROG Ally isn’t six times as fast as the Steam Deck — but it’s a good illustration of how much more powerful the ROG Ally’s APU really is.

Asus hasn’t confirmed pricing for the ROG Ally yet. The device is set to launch on May 11, when Asus says it will reveal final specs and pricing.

Editors' Recommendations

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing

Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he started building his own gaming PCs and hasn't looked back since. Before Digital Trends, he contributed content to Forbes Advisor, Business Insider, and PC Invasion, covering PC components, monitors, and peripherals.

Outside of tinkering with his PC and tracking down every achievement in the latest games, Jacob spends his time playing and recording music. Before switching to writing full time, he worked as a recording engineer in St. Louis, Missouri.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 infuriates me, but it’s still my favorite gaming laptop of 2022
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gaming laptops are antithetical to how I play games, and despite my best efforts, I've never had great luck with them. That's why I sold my 2019 Razer Blade 15 to buy a Steam Deck early in the year.

But after a few months without a dedicated machine for traveling and working on-the-go, I took the plunge again with the 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and it completely changed my relationship with gaming laptops. Despite the roller coaster of problems, and even cycling through a few different units, I still use the G14 every day.
Honeymoon phase

Read more
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
Someone smiling while wearing the Virtue One glasses.

I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both.

But all those questions faded into the background when I got a chance to actually experience it myself. I had a few days to play with a prototype version of the Viture One XR glasses, a project funded on Kickstarter -- and as outlandish as the concept seems, it does work.

Read more
Why I sold my gaming laptop to buy a Steam Deck
A Steam Deck sitting on top of a PC.

After waiting for almost a year, I finally have a Steam Deck. I've been excited about this device since Valve first announced it, and although the Steam Deck has some problems, I love using Valve's handheld gaming PC. I love it so much, in fact, that the Steam Deck is replacing my Razer Blade 15 -- a gaming laptop that costs over four times as much.

I won't pretend like the Steam Deck is as powerful as a proper gaming laptop, or that it will kill gaming laptops overall. Calm down. But for me, I can't find a reason to open the lid on my Blade now that the Steam Deck is in my hands. Here's why.
Less powerful, more practical

Read more