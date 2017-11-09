A leak suggests the next Dell XPS 15 will sport a 5K display

Details of the next-iteration of Dell’s XPS 15 laptop may have been leaked through the official website. Although the listings are no longer active, a customer claims to have confirmed the refresh with a Dell representative. If the rumored specifications turn out to be true, the next-generation Dell XPS 15 will sport an eighth-generation Intel processor, up to a 5K display, and the option of an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics chip.

We considered the Dell XPS 15 as one of, if not the best, big screen laptop for years now. Although we can’t guarantee the next version will be better than the MacBook Pro, it does mean we’re excited to get a closer look at it. That excitement should be tempered with a leak like this though, as we don’t know how accurate these specifications are.

That said, they do look promising. As expected, the new XPS 15 is said to utilize the eighth-generation Intel processors, which should mean big improvements to power efficiency at higher resolutions. Considering this laptop is slated to come with a QuadHD or 5K display, that’s good news. Redditor Camelcase47 claims that 1080P will also be an option for those who want to save some money on their purchase.

Although the leaked specifications don’t make it clear what the standard graphical chip option will be with the new laptop, we have been told that an Nvidia GTX 1060 will be an optional upgrade. Whether that’s a true 1060 or a restrained version to keep thermals in check, remains to be seen. If true, though, it suggests that the XPS 15 could be a pretty capable gaming laptop too — though detail levels may need to be constrained on the higher resolution displays.

In terms of connectivity, the new laptop is said to sport an additional USB Type-C port, though otherwise, the layout remains unchanged. That would mean a pair of USB 3.0 Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A connector, VGA and HDMI outputs, and a Gigabit Ethernet port with Dell’s separate adaptor. There should also be support for the latest 802.11ac Wi-Fi through the Killer network interface.

Pricing for the top-of-the-line model is said to be around $3,000.

All of this information comes from the lone Redditor who claims to have seen it all on a live Dell page, though there is no screenshot to back up these claims. There are some remnants of the leaked page on the site, such as a reference to a “Quad HD” display, which isn’t an available option on existing models.

The XPS 15 refresh is rumored to be happening in January.