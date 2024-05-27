 Skip to main content
Save $740 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4090

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i side view showing vents.
If you were looking for a gaming laptop a few years ago, you’d find big, bulky things that often consumed electricity at an alarming rate and heated up so much you couldn’t really put them on your lap. Luckily, in the past two years or so, the market has boomed, and some of the best laptops on the market right now can compete with some of the best gaming PCs while still being relatively thin and easy to handle. One great example is the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, which has one of the most powerful GPUs you can get on a laptop, and there is even a great Memorial Day deal on it from Lenovo that knocks it down to $2,900 from the usual $3,640

Why you should buy the Legion Pro 7i

The most important part of any gaming laptop is its GPU, and you’ll be happy to know that the Legion Pro 7i comes with a powerful RTX 4090 under the hood. That said, it is a mobile version, so it’s closer in performance to a desktop RTX 4080, although that’s still quite good, especially since the latter is a solid 4K gaming GPU. That’s great because the Legion Pro 7i runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution, with the ability to hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate. As such, all that power that would have gone to running 4K instead of 2K can go towards hitting a higher refresh rate, which is great if you love to play FPS and racing games where a higher refresh rate makes a big difference.

As for processing power, you get a 14th Generation Intel Core i9-14900HX, which is one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, so you can get all your gaming, productivity, and creativity tasks done without a hitch. Similarly, the 32GB of DDR5 Memory means you’ll get a smoother day-to-day experience and won’t have to worry about having too many apps or tabs open, which is really handy. Storage is also pretty considerable at 2TBs, and with some smart management or an upgrade down the line, it’s a perfect starting point for a high-end gaming laptop.

Overall, the Legion Pro 7i is probably one of the best gaming laptops you can find on the market, and while it is still pricey at the discounted price of $2,900, it’s worth grabbing it from Lenovo if you want the best. On the other hand, if it’s not quite what you’re looking for, there are some other great gaming laptop deals you can check out.

