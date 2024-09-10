 Skip to main content
Target is selling Lenovo Chromebooks for $100, with a catch

Lenovo 100E Laptop G2
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands on the market, and if you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop, then you might want to consider this Lenovo 100E, which is technically a Chromebook and is going for pretty much nothing. Of course, there is a slight catch: Even though you can buy it at Target for $100 instead of the usual $180, it’s a refurbished laptop. While that may put some people off, there are a lot of good reasons to get a refurbished laptop beyond just the lower price, such as the fact that they often come with substantial guarantees and help decrease the amount of e-waste in the world.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 100E

One of the great things about the Lenovo 100E Chromebook is that it’s a great option for those who need something very basic for work and school and not really much else. It only weighs 2.78 pounds, so it’s relatively lightweight, while the rugged design and 0.78 inches of thickness make it easy to carry around in a bag. Of course that does also mean you get a smaller 11.6-inch screen, although that’s not a dealbreaker if you like the smaller size, and the 1366 x 768 resolution is actually pretty well-suited, so you get a good pixel density.

As for specs, don’t expect them to be amazing given the lower price, even before you consider in the refurbished factor. It has 32GB of storage, which you can supplement with one of these external hard drive deals, while the 4GB of RAM is on the lower end, but not a dealbreaker for a Chromebook. It also comes with an AMD A4 Processor, which is admittedly somewhat underpowered for what you might find on a Windows laptop, but again, Chromebook is a lot less resource-hungry, so you don’t need a ton of power.

The Lenovo 100E isn’t made to win any awards but instead to be a great budget-friendly laptop that is affordable and simple. With this refurbished deal from Target, you can even snag it for the lower $100 price tag instead of $180. That said, if you’re not quite sold on this, then be sure to check out some of these other great refurbished laptop deals or our roundup of the best laptop deals you can find on the market right now.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for over a decade, writing for websites such as CNET, PopSci, and How-To-Geek, and…
