Lenovo has just unveiled two new ThinkPad workstations during SIGGRAPH 2022. The range includes the ThinkPad P15v and the ThinkPad P14s, both of which are laptops.

These new mobile workstations will come equipped with some of the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, including AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs and Nvidia’s workstation RTX graphics.

Lenovo’s ThinkPads scarcely need an introduction. The company continues expanding its workstation presence by adding to it every so often, and now, two new models are joining the lineup. Lenovo markets the new releases toward creators, touting the fact that they’re more value-oriented than some of the high-end solutions it also offers.

Made to serve as a way to bridge the gap between the entry-level and premium segments, the two new ThinkPads vary in terms of both specs and size. The P14s is a smaller laptop, and according to Lenovo, it’s also the company’s lightest mobile workstation. With a 14-inch chassis and a weight of less than 3 pounds, it’s certainly going to be a slim, portable device.

The ThinkPad P14s can be configured with an AMD Ryzen Pro U-series CPU, including Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 options, with up to eight cores and a maximum clock speed of 4.7GHz. It doesn’t come with a discrete GPU, however, so it may do a better job in less graphics-intensive workloads — but with an integrated Radeon card, it will still suffice for many use cases.

Moving on to the ThinkPad P15v, this is the bigger and better of the two siblings, equipped with discrete graphics and a larger display. It weighs in at just under 5 pounds. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and a maximum resolution of UHD, meaning 3840 x 2160, although there’s also an FHD option at 1920 x 1080. Both screens feature IPS panels for increased brightness and better color reproduction.

Processor options are similar, but here we have AMD Ryzen Pro H-series CPUs, including Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 variants with the same core configuration and clocks as the P14s. Customers will be able to pick out an up to Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, making this one a strong option for content creators and various creatives.

Storage and memory options include up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM for the P14s and a maximum of 64GB DDR5-4800 for the P15v, as well as up to 2TB storage for the smaller workstation and up to 4TB for the bigger version. You can pick either Windows 11 Pro or Home, Windows 10 Pro, or Linux.

It’s unclear when exactly the new workstations will be up for sale or how much they will cost. Each can be configured to match your specific needs, so the price will surely vary based on the specs that are picked.

