Lenovo is refreshing the ThinkPad P1 lineup with some much-needed features for hybrid workforces and enterprise users in need of high-end workstations.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 is getting a full HD webcam, a new display, plus options for Nvidia RTX graphics. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 are getting a power boost under the hood with Intel’s latest processors.

Coming in July starting at $2,099, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 is the highlight of the bunch of refreshed devices. It comes with a new keyboard featuring a bigger trackpad, an FHD web camera, and top-firing speakers. There are also options for a 16-inch UHD+ 16:10 aspect ratio display, and, for the first time ever, up to Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics alongside the standard RTX A5000-level graphics. Other improved features include a larger 90 watt-hour battery and support for 5G connections.

Displays with 16:10 aspect ratios are becoming more common in laptops, allowing for more room for multitasking, and it’s a nice improvement over the standard 16:9 seen on most consumer ThinkPads. Lenovo says the new 16:10 screen allows for more screen real estate while keeping the 15-inch footprint of the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4. The boost in graphics is also appreciated, allowing more power for real-time rending, animation, and other needs of high-end workstations.

As for the ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17, these laptops are seeing small specs bumps. They’ll be coming later in July for $1,749 and $1,779. The chassis and overall design are the same, but what is new is a boost in 11th-generation processors and RTX graphics. The only difference in this year’s model is that Lenovo is offering options for an OLED panel on the ThinkPad P15. Lenovo says there’s no OLED option on the P17, but the display is color calibrated for “viewing the smallest of details in extreme clarity.”

All of these ThinkPad P1 laptops are Nvidia Studio certified and all come with options for Intel’s 11th-generation processors. That includes options for the Core i7, Core i9, or Intel Xeon mobile CPUs. You’ll even find added support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, too.

Lenovo is also launching the ThinkVision P34w-20 monitor and the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock alongside these laptops. These will be available later in the Fall for $900 and $419.

