Insane deal: Get this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for $60 today

Every once in a while, a deal comes down the pipeline so good, you almost have to buy it, even if you weren’t planning to. Like the price is just too good to be true. That’s exactly what’s happening with a Lenovo Chromebook deal over at StackSocial. More specifically, a refurbished Lenovo 11.6-inch Chromebook 2nd Gen, from 2019, is only $60 today, down from $150. That is an absolutely phenomenal, almost chaotic, deal. There is only a limited quantity available, so I suggest you hurry if you’re interested. They’ll be gone soon.

Built for classrooms, but ready for anything, this Lenovo Chromebook offers up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. The rugged durable build means it’s ready for use anywhere. Now, I know what you’re thinking. Chromebooks need the internet to do anything, right? Wrong. Chromebooks can actually do a lot without an internet connection. They are different when you compare Chromebooks to laptops, however.

Also, why go for something refurbished? Honestly, it’s not as big of a deal as you might think. These Lenovo Chromebooks are “Grade A” from StackSocial. That means they arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of visible damage or scuffing on the case. It’s not like they’re thrown around or arrive with broken and missing parts. The body may show light wear, but there are no scratches or burn-ins on the screen, the keyboard and trackpad work, and you’ll get a minimum of 80% battery health.

As for this particular Lenovo, it’s rocking a 1.1GHz Celeron 4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of eMMC storage. It has an 11.6-inch HD display, a front-facing 720P HD camera, and 2×2 802.11 AC Wi-Fi for reliable internet, no matter where you go. The rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and drop-resistant design mean it’s ready to rock and roll.

I haven’t seen a Chromebook like this, this low in price in a long while, if ever. This is an awesome deal. Just $60 gets you this refurbished Chromebook, which is 60% off. Don’t wait around, there are only 5,000 total up for grabs. Once the stock is all gone, this deal is gone for good.

