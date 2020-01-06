There’s no doubt that 5G is the next big thing in technology, and at CES 2020, Lenovo is showing why. The company took the wraps off the Flex 5G — the world’s first 5G-compatible PC, coming in spring 2020 for prices starting at $1,500.

In a press release, Lenovo calls the new Flex 5G part of its journey of bringing “faster, better, simpler, safer, and smarter technology for all.” The Flex 5G supports both millimeter-wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks. It also sports support for download or upload speeds that can be up to 10 times faster than a traditional 4G LTE network.

The new Lenovo Flex 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, which was revealed in 2019. Lenovo also promises that the device sports ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth.

Visually, the Flex 5G looks like your traditional Windows 2-in-1. It weighs in at 2.86 pounds, and sports narrow bezels on all sides of its 14-inch IPS touch display. Lenovo also includes a Windows Hello IR camera onboard and an integrated fingerprint reader for added security. The device also supports a digital pen, which means that you can ink on PDFs and more.

Elsewhere under the hood, the Flex 5G also sports Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics. Lenovo even promises that the Flex 5G offers twice the performance of the previous-generation Snapdragon compute platform.

Battery life seems to have been improved too, as Lenovo claims that the device can last up to 24 hours for video playback. “5G technology will change entire industries as we know them, disrupting some while helping to launch others. Expect Lenovo PCs like the Yoga 5G to continue delivering more robust support for productivity and collaboration applications,” Lenovo said in a press release.

