Digital Trends
Computing

5G isn’t only for phones. Here’s how Qualcomm just paved the road to 5G PCs

Chuong Nguyen
By
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
HP Envy X2

Qualcomm is on a mission to modernize the PC. What’s it’s plan? Be the first to introduce the world to 5G-enabled PCs. 5G promises speeds up to 1.4Gbps in early network testing, and this faster connection to the internet could reshape how we use computers.

In order to connect to these emerging 5G networks, Qualcomm has two secret weapons: Its new Snapdragon X55 modem and the Snapdragon 8cx PC processor. But here at Mobile World Congress, we got the exclusive scoop on how Qualcomm the two work together to create the first 5G-enabled PC platform.

Snapdragon X55 meets Snapdragon 8cx

In case you’ve missed it, Qualcomm has been putting chips in laptops for over a year now. Compared to traditional x86 devices powered by Intel or AMD, these “Always Connected PCs” move the emphasis away from power and high-end features. Instead, they’re all about portability and modernization. Extended battery life and an always-connected experience where your emails automatically download in the background like on a smartphone.

But more than anything else, connectivity has always been the name of the game for Qualcomm PCs. LTE connection included out of the box at no extra cost to you. With 5G, that’s taken to the next level.

The biggest change is faster speeds. That’s according to Puneet Sethi, the Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm. But that’s obvious. In an interview ahead of the company’s Mobile World Congress keynote, he noted there were other benefits too, such as more capacity and reduced latency.

Qualcomm recently launched its Snapdragon X55 modem to allow consumer devices to connect to 5G, 4G, 3G, and even 2G networks around the world. The X55 is designed to work in a variety of devices, ranging from phones, connected cars, and PCs. And although you can pair the Snapdragon X55 in PCs with Intel and AMD chips, there’s a special connection with the other piece of the puzzle. The Snapdragon 8cx processor.

As always, it all comes down to speed.

The chip was announced last December, and it’s meant to be Qualcomm’s first true PC-specific processor platform. In other words, it’s meant to actually compete toe-to-toe with Intel’s mobile chips. It’s designed to run Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system on an ARM-powered device. More importantly, when coupled with the X55 modem, these Always Connected PCs with 8cx processors will benefit from even faster internet speeds.

That’s right, as with Qualcomm’s previous modems in the past, you won’t get the same benefits that you would on Qualcomm’s Always Connected PC platform, explained Miguel Nunes, the Senior Director of Product Management for Qualcomm Technologies. Again, it comes back to speed. When manufacturers like Samsung and Lenovo build PCs with an x86 modem, the devices will consume more power.

Despite the higher power requirements behind the new 5G modem, Qualcomm isn’t revising its estimates of up to 20 hours of battery life for its Always Connected PC platform.

“The amount of bandwidth is also greater on 5G, so the time that you’ll need to complete the workload is going to be shorter,” Nunes said. “So, if you’re looking at it from a watt per megabit type of thing, 5G is going to be more efficient than LTE.”

And that right there is the main selling point of these new 5G PCs, along with the new capabilities that increase in speed brings.

Changing the way we use PCs

5g pc miguel nunes

Beyond faster speeds, Qualcomm hopes that the way we use our PCs will start to change. One clear example they gave was that faster internet speeds translate to faster connection to the cloud.

When you’re looking at cloud computing and having your files stored in the cloud — all those things are going to be experienced with 5G because you have much less latency and higher bandwidth,” Nunes said. Your cloud storage is going to start performing much more like local storage.

“Users won’t care whether they’re running it locally on the device or remotely on a server in the cloud.”

And as processing intensive applications, like Adobe’s Creative Suite, begin to move to the cloud, we may start to see our laptops, tablets, and convertibles start to function like thin clients. Thin clients are already popular in the enterprise markets because most major applications run on the cloud and get rendered on the PC, making it easier and more secure for businesses to manage software. With 5G networks, the idea can begin to spread to consumer apps, including games, which traditionally either require a lot of processing or graphics power to run locally on a machine.

“There’s also a lot of talk about services in the cloud, whether it’s gaming or apps that are running in the cloud, and you’re connecting via a remote terminal,” Nunes explained. “Whether you’re running cloud apps or gaming services, the user experience is going to fantastic, and users won’t care whether they’re running it locally on the device or remotely on a server in the cloud.”

qualcomm-always-connected-laptop

Despite embracing the processor shift to the cloud, Qualcomm isn’t concerned that its 5G efforts will cannibalize the company’s mission of building faster processors, like the Snapdragon 8cx, for PCs. Qualcomm views remote computing as a balance between the speeds of 5G networks and the performance of local processors.

“What 5G allows you to do is purchase a great thin and light form factor that lasts a really long time and does 95 percent of every workload you need, and you can rely on the cloud for the remaining five percent,” Nunes said. “So, you don’t have to buy this super high-end equipment.”

But in order to get a good user experience, these “thin clients” will still need strong graphics capabilities to render the apps on the device, and that’s where Qualcomm’s investment in Snapdragon 8cx comes into play.

Qualcomm’s overall vision for PC connectivity is to be able to deliver seamless handoffs as you’re moving between networks. This means that you can start a computing task on your home Wi-Fi network, move over to a carrier-operated 4G or 5G connection on your drive to work and automatically switch to your office’s private enterprise 5G network comprised of small cells, Sethi said.

The company views 5G as a complementary technology to existing networks, like Wi-Fi and 4G, and not as a replacement.

The future is at hand

“At Qualcomm, our goal is to deliver the best radio solution in all the technologies that are available, because the reality is that we need all these technologies together,” Sethi said.

Qualcomm may not have had an actual 5G-enabled PC ready to show off at Mobile World Congress, but then again, networks aren’t quite ready for that anyways. 5G networks will only start to become available later this year, and Qualcomm told us that data pricing for its 5G PCs will be disclosed at that time.

But, why stop at 5G? Some, like U.S. President Donald Trump, have already begun looking towards 5G’s successor. In a recent tweet, Trump implored American technology companies to launch 6G networks, perhaps without knowing quite what he was asking for. But even when we do get there, Qualcomm seems confident in its position as a leader in these new technologies.

“Our belief is that 5G has a long road ahead of us,” Sethi explained in response to the President’s recent tweet. “And with next-generation 6G, our goal as a company is to be a leader in providing the best radio technology that we can. We’re doing that on Wi-Fi. We’re doing that on cellular with 4G, 5G, and the next release. We’re guns blazing on all those different directions.”

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents with Adobe or a free option

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 14 hands-on
Product Review

Is the MateBook 14 just another Huawei laptop, or is it something special?

Huawei is now launching a new MateBook 14 laptop. Joining the MateBook 13, it sits in between the MateBook X and MateBook D series and promises premium design at an affordable price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 review
Product Review

Inside the updated Matebook X Pro is an Nvidia graphics card no one's heard of

Does the MateBook X Pro have what it takes to be the better version of itself? We spent some hands-on time with the unit ahead of Mobile World Congress, and here is more on our experience.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft HoloLens front angle
Computing

How to watch Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 press conference

It is widely believed that Microsoft's WMC conference will be the stage for the unveiling of the next generation of its HoloLens mixed reality headset. We have the live stream right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

Microsoft unveils $3,500 HoloLens 2 at MWC 2019. Here’s everything you need to know

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Tyler Lacoma
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad laptops get faster with Ryzen 7 and new MX250 graphics

The ultra-slim Windows 10 devices are all getting subtle design changes and specs bumps with options for AMD's latest Ryzen 7 processors, as well as the newest Whiskey Lake processors from Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the MacBook we've always wanted

Windows laptops are now picking up slimmer bezels and other features which make the MacBook look a bit old in comparison. Here's what we want in the 2019 MacBook Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus