Digital Trends
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

Ed Oswald
By
5g weather satellite interference goes

5G will completely change the way we use our mobile phones, offering super high speeds that won’t just mean downloading your favorite shows faster. But 5G comes with a host of concerns, from limited range and poor building penetration to worries of adverse health effects.

But now there’s a new issue: weather satellites. An April article in Nature set the meteorological community into an uproar, as it detailed the potential fallout of a recent auction from the Federal Communications Commission of  24.25 to 24.45 and 24.75 to 25.25 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum. There’s one problem: that’s close to the frequency meteorologists use to detect water vapor in the air.

Disrupting the weather?

At a frequency of 23.8 GHz, water vapor emits a weak radio signal, which satellites detect. Water vapor imagery has become a crucial part of forecasting the weather, as it helps meteorologists better understand movement in the atmosphere, and provides computer models with crucial data to better forecast the development of storms.

“The fears are realistic as a reduction in the ability to detect water vapor is estimated to return our forecast accuracy to levels last seen around 1980,” Kevin McMahon, executive director of mobile and emerging technologies at System and Programming Resources, Inc. (SPR), told Digital Trends. “We’re bumping up against nature. There are consequential trade offs to consider.”

5g weather satellite interference water vapor image
Water vapor imagery of the United States from Friday May 24, 2019. (NOAA)

The apparent assault on remote sensing of weather isn’t over, either. Future planned auctions may affect the detection of precipitation (36 to 37 GHz), temperature (50.2 to 50.4 GHz), and even the traditional cloud sensing of weather satellites (80 to 90 GHz).

But is all of this fear and loathing just a high-tech version of Chicken Little? Probably, and here’s why.

It’s all about propagation

To understand why, we first need to know the science behind how radio frequency works, most importantly in how it propagates. Perhaps the best way to understand this is to use the radios in our homes and cars as an example.

At very low frequencies, radio waves travel farther because they have longer ‘wavelengths.’ They also can travel through objects easily. Think of a shortwave radio — broadcasts can travel around the world at night using relatively little power (it’s also in a propagatory ‘sweet spot’ too). Similarly, AM radio broadcasts, whose frequencies sit just below that of shortwave, can also travel long distances at night, but not as far as shortwave.

Now compare this to an FM signal, whose frequency us much higher. With a much shorter wavelength, FM radio signals rarely travel more than 100 miles or so at best. To transmit over a substantial distance, your power needs are much higher than the shortwave or AM bands.

Verizon 5G Node
Verizon 5G node. Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Traditional mobile phones operate on frequencies well above FM radio. As you’d guess, the wavelengths are much shorter so the range is reduced even further, and its ability to deal with obstructions is far less robust. This is why early next-generation wireless networks in the U.S. were so poor: operating at frequencies of 1700 and 2100MHz, the range of towers was significantly less, and indoor reception was spotty.

It has gotten immensely better, but only thanks to an expansive (and rather closely spaced) network of cellular towers. But that’s not possible everywhere, and wireless companies — T-Mobile most notably — have hoarded lower frequency spectrum as it becomes available. But even there, it’s not clear quite yet how to get the super high speeds that 5G is expected to provide — since bandwidth is still tight.

So why use gigahertz spectrum in 5G, then?

A simple reason: congestion. Frequency spectrum on the lower bands are shared by dozens if not hundreds of uses. As a result, small portions of spectrum serve a whole lot of devices. As you get into the multi-GHz portion of the radio spectrum, there are far less people using it. So little, that the small hoses of bandwidth of lower band wireless become large pipes at these super high frequencies, or millimeter wave (mmWave).

mmWave covers frequencies roughly 30 to 300GHz, although frequencies as low as 24GHz are considered mmWave too. The amount of bandwidth available in mmWave is immense: experts believe mmWave has the potential to boost download speeds up to as much as 10Gbps — making all kinds of applications possible including live virtual and augmented reality, smart autonomous vehicles, and more. Any of these applications require massive amounts of bandwidth, and the spectrum just isn’t there across the lower bands to do it.

galaxy s10 5g speed test
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

But let’s return to the discussion on propagation. Already at frequencies of 1700 and 2100MHz where most current networks operate, there are reception issues indoors and heavily obstructed areas. This is compounded as you go even higher in frequency.

“[5G] relies upon the millimeter-wave spectrum to deliver its top speeds, and it is a hard fact of physics that these higher frequencies degrade more easily, and cannot propagate as well as lower ones,” BroadbandNow policy expert, Tyler Cooper, explained to Digital Trends. “This means that 5G’s greatest potential will most likely be relegated to extremely dense urban ‘pockets.'”

Verizon’s finding this out as it rolls out its 5G network across the U.S.. In order to cover cities, the company is forced to place a mini-tower on literally every corner of every block, as we found out in April testing their 5G network and again in May using the Galaxy S10 5G. Walk a block away from a transmitter and you’re back on the LTE network.

Satellites are safe

The realities of mmWave, and good old fashioned physics, are the reasons why weather satellites and any other potential user of multi-GHz frequencies are likely safe for the foreseeable future. No new technology is going to change this. While auctions may have opened up for the frequencies close to where these satellites operate, the frequencies sold are of questionable value to wireless carriers given their poor propagation performance.

Furthermore, it is not entirely clear that a wireless carrier would either need or want to use the small portion of the bands recently sold that might interfere with satellite imagery. Spectrum licensees are expected to keep interference to a minimum as a condition of their license. For the most part, carriers have been good stewards of their networks, and there’s really no reason to expect they wouldn’t be now.

Could there be problems down the road? Sure. But we may be years if not decades off from that, and by then, we may have moved on to yet another next-generation technology. But for now, your meteorologist has nothing to fear.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
xiaomi redmi k20 pro news
Mobile

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 for under $400

The Redmi K20 Pro looks like 2019's biggest smartphone bargain yet, squeezing in masses of new tech, including the Snapdragon 855 processor, an OLED screen, and a pop-up camera for under $400.
Posted By Andy Boxall
new-apple-ipodtouch-7th-gen
Home Theater

Boasting only a faster processor, Apple hopes new iPod Touch will lure AR gamers

It's been so long since we got a new iPod Touch, expectations have been pretty high. Alas, Apple's seventh iteration of its popular portable media player gets a new brain, and more storage, but is otherwise completely unchanged.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Photography

Moment’s new camera bags are small, but fashionable and functional

Moment, the company that makes high-quality lenses for smartphones, has announced a lineup of camera bags. It's a new category for the company. Other new additions include a wallet case for select smartphones.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Huawei's Android replacement is almost ready, releases in June

It seems all-but confirmed that Huawei has developed its own operating system to replace Android, and it seems it launches at the end of June. Here's everything we know about Huawei's "HongMeng" OS.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

The Moto Z4 was accidentally available to buy on Amazon

The Motorola Moto Z3 with its 5G Moto Mod has helped us test 5G connections this year, but it won't last forever. What do we know about the Moto Z4? One small rumor says that we might be seeing a surprising return.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
ios control center
Mobile

This could be our first look at iOS 13's new battery-saving Dark Mode

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

How to replace lost or broken AirPods or their charging case

The uber-popular AirPods may be into their second generation with improved battery life and wireless charging, but one thing remains the same: They're easy to lose. So how do you replace them if the worst should happen?
Posted By Dallon Adams
360-degree-camera-app
Mobile

Capture the world around you with these easy-to-use 360-degree smartphone apps

A 360-degree photo lets you observe a scene in any direction from a single point of view and smartphone apps make it incredibly easy to create them. We show you the best 360-degree camera apps for iOS and Android to accomplish this task.
Posted By Jackie Dove
promo code saves 40 off ring light with stand and phone holder esddi 14inch outer adjustable color temperature 3200k 5600k 5
Photography

This promo code will save you $40 off a Ring Light with stand and phone holder

If you were going to buy one light for still photography, videos, and selfies, a ring light is a wise choice, especially with a great deal. ESDDI's 14-inch Ring Light has a promo code that makes buying this versatile light an easy decision.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to make a podcast version 1467825409 8584870 preparing the news broadcast
Home Theater

Looking to start a podcast: Here’s everything you need to know

Don't know how to start a podcast? Here's your guide to getting started. We'll guide you from outlining your first episode to what kind of equipment you need, and how to get your podcast online and shared for your new listeners to enjoy.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
google lens smart text selection style match io 2018
Mobile

Google Lens’ new dining and translation features are now rolling out

Google announced a series of new features for Lens at Google I/O 2019, and now some of the coolest of those features are finally rolling out. Notably, Google Lens is gaining the ability to recognize menu items at a restaurant.
Posted By Christian de Looper
logitech crayon stylus for ipad deal retail pdp 1
Deals

Go stylish with your stylus with the Logitech Crayon for iPad, now $50 on Amazon

The Logitech Crayon arose from a collaborative effort with Apple to create an affordable alternative to its Pencil stylus. The Crayon took off among iPad users of all ages, and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest price ever of just…
Posted By William Hank