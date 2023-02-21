Monitor deals don’t just have to be focused on ones that live on your desk. A growing market loves the convenience of a mobile or portable monitor which is why Lenovo has a great deal on the Lenovo L15 mobile monitor. Normally priced at $230, it’s currently down to $170 for a limited time only. A saving of $60 or 26%, it’s ideal for anyone that needs some extra screen space for their phone or laptop, but while keeping things highly portable. Let’s take a look at why it might be worth it for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo L15 mobile monitor

It’s easy to forget that the best monitors for your situation may not match the traditional image of a monitor. In recent times, portable monitors have grown in popularity as we’re all more likely to travel, commute, or simply wish to be untethered in some way. The Lenovo L15 monitor weighs just 860g making it a lightweight way of adding screen space to your setup. It connects via USB-C before giving you an extra 15.6 inches of full HD screen real estate to get your work done.

Visuals are crisp thanks to the 1920 x 1080 resolution while you also have wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The three-sided narrow bezels keep things as slim as possible, with a single cable solution cutting down on clutter. It comes with two USB-C ports supporting power pass-through up to 65W. That way, you can charge your laptop or smartphone at the same time as you’re using the monitor. There’s also eye care technology to help cut down on eyestrain while Lenovo Artery software helps you control vital settings if you need to. It’s the kind of set of features that aligns with the best portable monitors overall.

Surprisingly sleek yet offering an ideal second screen for many mobile users, the Lenovo L15 portable monitor is a great bet for anyone who needs a little more space on their laptop or phone from time to time. Normally priced at $230, it’s currently down to $170 when you buy direct from Lenovo. A saving of $60, this is a good time to invest in something that could prove very practical in your daily life.

