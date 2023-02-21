 Skip to main content
Work from anywhere with this 15-inch portable monitor — now $170

Jennifer Allen
By

Monitor deals don’t just have to be focused on ones that live on your desk. A growing market loves the convenience of a mobile or portable monitor which is why Lenovo has a great deal on the Lenovo L15 mobile monitor. Normally priced at $230, it’s currently down to $170 for a limited time only. A saving of $60 or 26%, it’s ideal for anyone that needs some extra screen space for their phone or laptop, but while keeping things highly portable. Let’s take a look at why it might be worth it for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo L15 mobile monitor

It’s easy to forget that the best monitors for your situation may not match the traditional image of a monitor. In recent times, portable monitors have grown in popularity as we’re all more likely to travel, commute, or simply wish to be untethered in some way. The Lenovo L15 monitor weighs just 860g making it a lightweight way of adding screen space to your setup. It connects via USB-C before giving you an extra 15.6 inches of full HD screen real estate to get your work done.

Visuals are crisp thanks to the 1920 x 1080 resolution while you also have wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The three-sided narrow bezels keep things as slim as possible, with a single cable solution cutting down on clutter. It comes with two USB-C ports supporting power pass-through up to 65W. That way, you can charge your laptop or smartphone at the same time as you’re using the monitor. There’s also eye care technology to help cut down on eyestrain while Lenovo Artery software helps you control vital settings if you need to. It’s the kind of set of features that aligns with the best portable monitors overall.

Surprisingly sleek yet offering an ideal second screen for many mobile users, the Lenovo L15 portable monitor is a great bet for anyone who needs a little more space on their laptop or phone from time to time. Normally priced at $230, it’s currently down to $170 when you buy direct from Lenovo. A saving of $60, this is a good time to invest in something that could prove very practical in your daily life.

Best Antivirus Deals: Protect your PC or Mac from just $25
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 12:50PM
norton 360 deluxe with lifelock deal best buy december 2021 antivirus shutterstock stock image

The best antivirus deals offer you great protection for your devices in a nice and simple-to-use package. Right now, there are some great antivirus deals out there so we've narrowed things down to the highlights of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through the best options and explain why you should consider them.
Today's Best Antivirus Deals
NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe -- $25, was $90

Why Buy

Hurry and save $1455 on this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 11:45AM
alienware x17 r2 review 08

Gaming laptop deals are unlikely to get better than the one going on at Dell right now. It's possible to buy an Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $3,200 saving you $1,455 on the regular price of $4,655. While this isn't one of those laptop deals that you'll be impulsively snapping up, if you've been waiting for a high-end gaming laptop deal, this is it. As with all Dell deals, it won't stick around for long at this price so let's take a quick look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there's 2TB of SSD storage, so you won't run out of room for all your games any time soon.

$2,563 off a Lenovo laptop sound too good to be true? It’s not
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 20, 2023 10:50AM
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop with a cityscape scene on the display.

A $2,000 discount is almost unheard of in laptop deals, but Lenovo did that and more with its $2,563 price cut for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. You can get the laptop for just $956 instead of its original price of $3,519 following the 72% reduction, though you need to act fast because there's no time to waste -- the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop
Lenovo's ThinkPad line of laptops, which it inherited from IBM, is focused on business features, with an iconic look and sturdy design, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. This is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 in a nutshell, as it provides reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or engaging in content creation. The device also comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which is perfect for both working on projects and catching up on streaming shows.

