Back to school… gaming PC? Save over $500 in Lenovo’s sale

Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.
Lenovo

Now that back-to-school shopping is at the forefront of every student and parents’ mind, it’s about time we started seeing some amazing desktop computer deals filter in! Of course, most matriculating youths are going to be focused on back to school laptop deals; and trust us, there are plenty. But what about the student who wants to unwind after a long day of studying, exam-taking, and thesis writing? Perhaps a solid gaming PC is in order.

As such, we found this terrific sale on a Lenovo machine. For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 for $1,470. At full price, this PC usually costs $2,000.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

A gaming PC needs to satisfy some pretty strict requirements for future-proofing. After all, no one wants to dismantle a desktop shell every year to install new components (unless you’re into that kind of thing). This is why we’re glad to see a powerful Intel Core i7-13700F CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU under the hood. You’re also getting 16GB of RAM to play with and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Whether you’re indulging in an online player-filled session of Counter-Strike 2 or want to run a bunch of photo and video-editing tools at the same time, the Legion Tower 5i is more than equipped for any task you throw its way. Plus, the advanced cooling system and chassis design keeps the PC running cool and quiet.

Other noteworthy features include HDMI and USB ports, along with a host of audio connections. You’ll also have access to over 16.7 million color options for the ARBG fans. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention this bad boy uses Lenovo’s Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver some of the most brilliant gameplay visuals we’ve ever seen from a gaming PC!

This Lenovo deal could be gone tomorrow, so it’s best to take advantage of the offer right now. Save $530 when you order the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 through Lenovo. We also have a list of Lenovo laptop deals for you to check out, as well as a big list of gaming PC deals!

