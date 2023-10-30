Early Black Friday deal gets you this RTX 3050 gaming PC for $800

Black Friday is just around the corner, but some retailers like Best Buy have already started rolling out early Black Friday deals. Here’s one for gamers — the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop for just $800, following a $450 discount on its original price of $1,250. We don’t think this offer will last until the shopping holiday as stocks are probably already running low, so if you already have the cash, there’s no sense in waiting to complete the purchase. Proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop

With the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop won’t have trouble running the best PC games. It may not be as powerful as the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, and you may have to eventually upgrade within the next few years when the best upcoming PC games arrive, but as a machine that will let you jump into PC gaming right now, it will prove to be more then enough.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop features a 512GB SSD, which offers enough space for multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can starting installing them right away. The gaming PC comes with a wired keyboard and mouse so you just have to prepare your monitor, but you may also want to buy from our lists of the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice to further elevate the experience.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on gaming PC deals to end up with a dependable machine because there are offers like Best Buy’s $450 discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop. Instead of $1,250, you’ll only have to pay $800 for this early Black Friday deal. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you purchase the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop right now.

Editors' Recommendations