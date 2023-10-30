 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday deal gets you this RTX 3050 gaming PC for $800

Aaron Mamiit
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.
Lenovo

Black Friday is just around the corner, but some retailers like Best Buy have already started rolling out early Black Friday deals. Here’s one for gamers — the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop for just $800, following a $450 discount on its original price of $1,250. We don’t think this offer will last until the shopping holiday as stocks are probably already running low, so if you already have the cash, there’s no sense in waiting to complete the purchase. Proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop

With the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop won’t have trouble running the best PC games. It may not be as powerful as the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, and you may have to eventually upgrade within the next few years when the best upcoming PC games arrive, but as a machine that will let you jump into PC gaming right now, it will prove to be more then enough.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop features a 512GB SSD, which offers enough space for multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can starting installing them right away. The gaming PC comes with a wired keyboard and mouse so you just have to prepare your monitor, but you may also want to buy from our lists of the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice to further elevate the experience.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on gaming PC deals to end up with a dependable machine because there are offers like Best Buy’s $450 discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop. Instead of $1,250, you’ll only have to pay $800 for this early Black Friday deal. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you purchase the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop right now.

Aaron Mamiit
The 9 best Apple deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday sale
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).

The early Best Buy Black Friday sale has slashed the prices of various Apple devices, but you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop some of the best offers -- including some of these killer discounts we've found below, including $100 off the AirPods Max, and hefty savings on the iPad and 15-inch MacBook Air. You'll need to act fast too, as there's no guarantee these discounts will last until the early access sale ends on Sunday, or that we'll see them return on Black Friday itself next month.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, 2nd Gen) -- $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the updated version of the brand's entry-level smartwatch, and it's a fairly capable wearable device despite its affordable price. It features a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, including a heart rate sensor and basic sleep tracking, and it's swimproof up to 50 meters. You can receive notifications on your wrist, and even answer text messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to $219 from $249, for $30 in savings.

Read more
Need a cheap gaming PC? This HP is discounted from $830 to $560
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

While some gaming PC deals will still cost you more than $1,000, there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L. Originally relatively cheap at just $830, a $270 discount from HP pulls its price down further to only $560. We're not sure how long stocks will remain available, and once the offer is gone, we're not sure when you'll get another crack at it. If you want to enjoy savings when buying this gaming desktop, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC
It's not going to challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but the HP Victus 15L is capable of running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to downgrade to the lowest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, and you're going to want to upgrade to 16GB of RAM as soon as you can just to give the computer's memory a bit more breathing room, but as it stands, the HP Victus 15L is still a worthwhile purchase as a low-cost gaming desktop.

Read more
I found 5 early Black Friday gaming PC deals worth shopping
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals

Some Black Friday deals have started early with some particularly good gaming PC deals going on. If you're in the market for a new rig for your games room, keep reading while we guide you through the best early Black Friday gaming PC deals. Currently, there are some great offers for those keeping costs down as well as anyone seeking a truly high-end gaming desktop. Here's what's out there.
HP Victus 15L -- $980, was $1,400

The HP Victus 15L has some great hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has two hard drives -- 512GB of SSD storage along with 1TB of regular hard drive storage for files that don't need to be accessed so rapidly. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card ensures you can play all the games you might wish to play. A neat looking tower unit, there are plenty of USB ports along with options to control RGB lighting via the Omen Gaming Hub. It's a great entry point to PC gaming.

Read more