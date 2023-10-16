This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $950 off

Today you can upgrade your gaming PC at Lenovo with a discount on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. It has some serious specs for taking on the best PC games, and it’s discounted close to $1,000. This is one of the best gaming PC deals out there today, as the powerful tower’s sale price is just $2,830. It would regularly set you back $3,780. Lenovo is including free shipping with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as Lenovo is claiming stock is limited.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC

Whether you are new to gaming or a seasoned professional, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a great gaming PC option. This build has almost all the specs you could hope for, and one of the benefits of going with a gaming tower like this is that it’s customizable and expandable. This means you can easily swap out hard drives, RAM, graphics cards, and even processors should you decide you need more power at a future date. As built for this deal, the Legion Tower 7i has an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the powerful and popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of its own RAM.

This Legion Tower 7i also comes with Windows 11 and a blazing fast 1TB solid state drive. This should be plenty of space for most gamers, even those with large game libraries. One thing you’ll find unique to the Legion Tower 7i is its cooling system. It runs quietly and with minimal heat, keeping conditions best for high-performance gaming. It has enhanced thermals and larger fans, which allow you to game for long stretches without throttling or overheating. This makes the Legion Tower 7i something to consider alongside the best gaming PCs if you like to do your gaming sessions for hours at a time.

This high performance build of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC is marked down to $2,830 today at Lenovo. This is a savings of $950 from its regular price of $3,780. You’ll need to act quickly if you feel this is the right gaming PC for you, as stock is limited.

