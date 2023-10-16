 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $950 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.
Lenovo

Today you can upgrade your gaming PC at Lenovo with a discount on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. It has some serious specs for taking on the best PC games, and it’s discounted close to $1,000. This is one of the best gaming PC deals out there today, as the powerful tower’s sale price is just $2,830. It would regularly set you back $3,780. Lenovo is including free shipping with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as Lenovo is claiming stock is limited.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC

Whether you are new to gaming or a seasoned professional, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a great gaming PC option. This build has almost all the specs you could hope for, and one of the benefits of going with a gaming tower like this is that it’s customizable and expandable. This means you can easily swap out hard drives, RAM, graphics cards, and even processors should you decide you need more power at a future date. As built for this deal, the Legion Tower 7i has an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the powerful and popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of its own RAM.

This Legion Tower 7i also comes with Windows 11 and a blazing fast 1TB solid state drive. This should be plenty of space for most gamers, even those with large game libraries. One thing you’ll find unique to the Legion Tower 7i is its cooling system. It runs quietly and with minimal heat, keeping conditions best for high-performance gaming. It has enhanced thermals and larger fans, which allow you to game for long stretches without throttling or overheating. This makes the Legion Tower 7i something to consider alongside the best gaming PCs if you like to do your gaming sessions for hours at a time.

Related

This high performance build of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC is marked down to $2,830 today at Lenovo. This is a savings of $950 from its regular price of $3,780. You’ll need to act quickly if you feel this is the right gaming PC for you, as stock is limited.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This Prime Day sale on Nvidia RTX gaming laptops ends tonight
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

You know it, we know it, everyone knows it. Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities to get computers, consoles, laptops, and a host of other devices on the cheap. Not just at Amazon either, as competing retailers drop their prices, too, like Best Buy with its Prime Counter sale on laptops. But if you want something with a little more power and better performance for playing some of the latest games, well, there's no competition with Amazon's current sale. You'll find a huge selection of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops on sale across several manufacturers like MSI, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and beyond.

Take the

Read more
This MSI gaming PC is $849 in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale
A side view of the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop that lets us see the inside and RBG fans.

While you've likely heard about Prime's two day Prime Big Deal Days event, which ends October 11th, a rivalling Walmart event could have easily slipped you by. It's the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, which is running through October 12th. If you're looking for a gaming PC with a discount, then you might be able to stop your hunt now thanks to this event, as well. That's because we've just found the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop on sale for just $849, which is $150 down from the usual $999. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading to learn why we think you'll find this deal worthy of your money.

Why you should buy the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop
The MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop comes with 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a terabyte of storage space, and WiFI 6 wireless capabilities to help you fill that space up quickly, even without a wired connection. Perhaps the most interesting part of the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop is the RTX 4060 inside, which we've touted as being great for ray tracing but also beatable by slightly-more-expensive competitors in other fields. The big discount on the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop (and by extension the RTX 4060), available from today's sale, makes the graphics card once again appealing over the many RTX 4060 alternatives, however. With a big price adjustment, things can become a "buy" rather quickly. The MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop has RGB fans and an absolutely beautiful interior.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $600 for Prime Day
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022

Amazon's Prime Day gaming laptop deals are back for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, releasing offers like this $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $600 for this device. We don't think this bargain will last for long as there's always high demand for relatively affordable but dependable gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect that it will still be available tomorrow. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can to make sure that you lock in the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop
The performance of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won't compare to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, as inside it are the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specification are enough to run the best PC games, though you may have to select the lowest graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles in order to play them properly. Most gamers will agree to that trade-off if they can get a gaming laptop for this cheap.

Read more