 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Lenovo’s display concept turns your laptop into a mobile powerhouse

By
Lenovo Dual Display concept shown off at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Like many professionals who work remotely, I love working from home for one key reason: No, it’s not so I can wear pajamas to work (which I do), but so I can use my dual or triple-screen setup. The exact number of screens varies throughout the year, but one constant remains: my monitors.

I also love to travel often, and it’s always more challenging to work from the road. Laptops like the Yoga Book 9i take a unique approach to solving this, as the two OLED displays make it simple to work with multiple windows. However, this solution doesn’t always work, especially as the two displays are stacked on top of each other versus being horizontally aligned.

Recommended Videos

I’ve tried many of the best portable monitors, and while these help in a pinch, I have longed for a better setup. At MWC 2025, Lenovo showed off a potential solution, and it’s one of the more unique approaches that I’ve seen. Here’s why I like it and why it could be the ideal solution.

It works like magic, thanks to Magic Bay

Pogo pin connectors on the Lenovo 2nd Display concept shown off at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

If you haven’t heard of Lenovo’s Magic Bay, you’ve been missing out. It’s one of the more unique features on a laptop and lets you use a range of different accessories to extend the capabilities of your laptop. These all connect via pogo pins, making it easy to install or remove any of these at will.

Magic Bay is a concept that Lenovo has shown off at several shows in the past. Some of the previous concepts shown were an add-on screen that adds a 10-inch panel about the laptop screen, a ring light, a mirror, and a small fan. There are also aromatherapy diffusers, speakers, and a 4K studio webcam that also adds two speakers to your laptop.

Magic Bay is limited to a selection of ThinkBook laptops, but it’s a concept that I wish would come to more laptops. In particular, the latest concepts would be ideal for any laptop user.

Two screens or one, it’s up to you

Lenovo Dual Display concept shown off at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Magic Bay Dual Display concept is designed to offer you two 13-inch screens, while the 2nd Display concept offers a single 8-inch display that clips to the right of the laptop screen and is ideal for vertical use cases like scrolling social media or monitoring notifications.

The Dual Display concept features two 13.5-inch displays with 2880×1920 pixels resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 100% of the sRGB color spectrum.. It weighs 1.2kg and doesn’t require a separate power supply. The 2nd Display concept features an 8-inch display with a 9:16 aspect ratio, 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It weighs just 0.3 kg, making it one of the lightest second-screen products you can buy.

Lenovo 2nd Display concept shown off at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

One of the key problems with existing portable monitors is the integration with your laptop, but the two Magic Bay concepts solve this in two key ways. First, all the various keyboard shortcuts work as planned, so it works as an extension of your laptop. Second, and arguably the most impressive thing about it, is that the brightness control of your laptop display also controls the brightness of the secondary screens.

This is the type of integration found in the Apple ecosystem, and it shows just how Lenovo’s tight integration of its accessories and ecosystem allows it to achieve a similar result.

Will it launch as an actual product?

Pogo pin connectors on the Lenovo 2nd Display concept shown off at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

As you may have guessed, it’s a conceptual device that may not make it to release. While many of Lenovo’s concepts do make it to a commercial product, the Magic Bay concept is not usually one of these.

It’s been over two years since the launch of the Magic Bay concept at CES 2023, but the only product that has launched is the 4K Studio webcam. I hope that this dual-screen concept follows the webcam and launches to the market, as it will solve one of my biggest issues with the best portable monitors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Lenovo is removing the iconic Trackpoint with its new ThinkPad X9
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 top down view showing keyboard.

Rest in peace, Trackpoint. We barely needed ye. Although a pointing stick -- which is apparently the brand-agnostic name for the Trackpoint -- was popular on laptops in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the only company to carry the tradition forward has been Lenovo. You'll find the iconic red Trackpoint on just about every ThinkPad laptop available, but Lenovo is doing away with the design at CES 2025 with its new ThinkPad X9.

The Trackpoint is, in 2025, not very useful. Lenovo tells me that the change is to signal a modern approach to the ThinkPad range, the roots of which go way back, to when ThinkPads were branded with an IBM logo. Just a few months back, we looked at the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, which still had the Trackpoint. Now, it's gone, and seemingly gone for good.

Read more
This app turns your Apple Watch into a Mac and smart home gesture hub
Wow Mouse app for Mac click and gesture control.

Just about a year ago, a startup named DoublePoint launched a gesture control app that lets smartwatch users control phones, tablets, and headsets, among other devices. The Apple Watch has finally received its own version.

In the lead-up to CES 2025, Doublepoint introduced the WowMouse app for Apple Watch, which boasts a few algorithmic refinements and a partnership with Bosch. The app’s Android version has already raked in over 100,000 downloads, says the company.

Read more
Lenovo’s new laptops have an Intel superpower
A Yoga Slim 7i on a red table.

Lenovo has announced two new laptops in partnership with Intel. Yes, they feature the new Core Ultra Series 2 chips, but it’s really the software that makes these laptops interesting. The laptops themselves are the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7i, but they’re both tagged with an additional name: Aura Edition Imagined with Intel. I’m not sure what the name is supposed to connote, but laptops under this new line include a host of software features that were developed by Lenovo in partnership with Intel.

The most exciting of these is Smart Share, which allows for quick photo sharing between your phone and laptop with nothing more than a tap. Bumping the side of the laptop lid with your iPhone or Android phone will automatically bring up a smart share window displaying the photos in your mobile device.

Read more