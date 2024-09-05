 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s version of the Surface Pro is on sale for $270

By
The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 with its keyboard attached.
Lenovo

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a versatile and dependable device, but even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, it’s pretty expensive. If you’re looking for something that will give you similar functionality but at a fraction of the price, you should set your sights on the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2. It’s already affordable at its original price of $370, but a 27% discount from Lenovo drops its price to only $270. There are limited stocks on sale though, so if you want to take advantage of the $100 in savings, you’ll have to buy the 2-in-1 laptop right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 2-in-1 laptop

One of the most attractive features of Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices is their capability to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode, depending on what you need at the moment. You’ll get the same benefit from the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2, which starts off as a tablet with an 11.5-inch touchscreen featuring 2K resolution and a quad-speaker system that’s boosted by Dolby Atmos. To use it as a laptop, simply attach its ergonomic keyboard, which doubles as protection for the display when it’s closed. It’s a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, as described by our laptop buying guide, giving you the versatility that you’ll need from your daily device.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 won’t match the top-of-the-line models of the best 2-in-1 laptops. However, with its MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 4GB of RAM, it will be more than enough for basic tasks such as doing online research and typing documents, as well as for watching streaming shows during your breaks. The device runs on Android 12L out of the box, and it offers 128GB of built-in storage for your apps and files. It also comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus to make it easier to take down notes and draw sketches.

If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals on cheap alternatives for the Microsoft Surface Pro, check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2. It’s down to only $270 from $370 following a $100 discount, but there are limited stocks on sale. We highly recommend proceeding with your purchase right away if you think the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 2-in-1 laptop will be perfect for your needs, as there’s a chance that you’ll no longer be able to get it at 27% off tomorrow.

