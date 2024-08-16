This Lenovo student laptop is usually $1,519 — today it’s $624

Student laptop deals are everywhere we look right now, and that’s because most retailers are in full back-to-school sales mode. Whether you’re looking for a low-cost laptop with zero frills, or a souped-up Alienware setup for weekend gaming, there’s no shortage of options on the market. Sometimes though, we stumble across an exceptional markdown that elevates one sale above all others. And today, the honor belongs to Lenovo:

For a limited time, the company is selling the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 for only $624. That’s a whopping $895 discount, which is why Lenovo has declared this a doorbuster sale.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 16

Nestled smack-dab between entry-level laptops and flagship PCs, the ThinkBook 16 is packed with all the internals you’ll need for a fast and reliable high school or college computer. We’re talking an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Windows 11 Pro. From essay drafting to multimedia presentations, the ThinkBook 16 is designed to handle pretty much any scholarly workflow.

Equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS screen that delivers 300-nit peak brightness levels and a 60Hz refresh rate, the display’s anti-glare coating makes it easy to see in even the most brightly-lit classroom. HD movies and shows should look crisp, clear, and colorful, and the same goes for any PC gaming you plan on doing.

On a full charge, the ThinkBook 16 should provide a little over six hours of battery life. Other noteworthy features include a 1080p webcam, a built-in fingerprint reader, and several useful ports; including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and an SD card reader.

We’re not sure exactly how long Lenovo will be offering this discount for, so now is always the best time to buy. Save $895 when you order the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 directly through the manufacturer, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo laptop deals we found today!

