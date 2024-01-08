 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This is the Windows/Android hybrid device I’ve always wanted

Luke Larsen
By
The ThinkBook Plus Hybrid plugged into a monitor with the tablet detached.
Lenovo
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Lenovo has brought a new 2-in-1 device to CES 2024 that solves the biggest problem with the current crop of 2-in-1s out there.

It’s called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, and the “hybrid” in the name refers to the fact that this truly is two devices in one. Not a single device with two modes, but two fully functioning computers in a single package — one a Windows 11 laptop and the other an Android tablet. Now there’s something that hasn’t been tried before.

Recommended Videos

Heck, you can even put both to use at the same time using something called “Hybrid Stream.” Once enabled, you’ll get a picture-in-picture window right on your laptop screen of streamed Android apps, which Lenovo claims is “high quality” and “low latency.” It’s not hard to imagine how immensely convenient this could be, although, at the demo I used, it was extremely slow to respond and laggy.

The side profile of the ThinkBook Plus Hybrid.
Lenovo

From the outside, the 14-inch device looks like any other ThinkBook laptop, and in that form, it uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor running Windows 11. Lenovo calls this mode the “Hybrid Station,” where it functions more or less like a basic clamshell laptop. It weighs just 2.1 pounds and is only 0.37 inches thick. That makes it an extremely compact device just on its own.

Related

But yank the screen off, and you’ll ignite an entirely different system, run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and Android 13. It makes for quite a large tablet to hold at 14 inches, 1.7 pounds, and 0.26 inches thick.

The lid of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid on a white table.
Digital Trends

Fortunately, you can use the keyboard and touchpad while it’s disconnected as wireless peripherals for the Android tablet too.

The screen looks crisp with its 2.8K resolution and OLED panel, though the refresh rate is locked at 60Hz.

I like the concept of this design because the tablet mode in Windows 11 has always felt half-baked. Despite the small tweaks Microsoft has made to improve its touch functionality, it still feels like something that wasn’t designed to be used without a cursor. It’s what has made Windows tablets as a category completely collapse.

The tablet of the ThinkBook Plus Hybrid removed from the laptop showing Android running on the screen.
Lenovo

But with a working version of Android — and dedicated hardware to support it — this could be the first 2-in-1 device that doesn’t sacrifice something in either mode.

There appears to be just a single configuration available, which comes with 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage. The tablet itself also has 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid will be available at an expected price of $1,999 starting in the second quarter of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Here’s why people are upset about the changes to the XPS lineup this year
The XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 on a table.

Dell made some huge changes to its XPS lineup in 2024, and people aren't happy about it. I won't go into every change here, but every single one of the over 70 comments on the video that I posted on YouTube this morning about the changes are negative. That's not a good sign.

So, what are people so mad about? Well, a lot of the divisive design decisions found in the XPS 13 Plus have been brought over to the new XPS 14 and XPS 16, leaving you with no "safe" options that represent a more conventional laptop design. When it comes down to it, there are three major things people are complaining about.
Soldered RAM

Read more
Dell just hit reset on the XPS
The XPS 14 and 16 in front of a window.

Goodbye, XPS 15 and XPS 17. It was nice knowing ya.

Just in time for 2024 and CES about to hit, Dell has unveiled a massive change to its XPS line of laptops, which involves swapping out the XPS 15 and 17 with a new XPS 14 and 16 while also completely redesigning the laptops around the divisive features straight from the (now defunct) XPS 13 Plus.

Read more
Why I’m excited about Dell’s new 120Hz UltraSharp monitors
dell ultrasharp monitors ces 2024 ultrasharprefreshrateces

Just ahead of CES 2024, Dell has preempted the show by announcing some impressive new UltraSharp monitors that continue an important trend in display technology.

For the longest time, we've been stuck with 60Hz productivity monitors. Sure, gaming displays were free to keep exploring the upper reaches of refresh rates (now even up to 500Hz), but for those doing content creation or office work, 60Hz has remained the standard for external monitors.

Read more