This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is usually $2,029 — today it’s under $1,000

By
Who doesn’t love a great doorbuster sale? Especially when the big-ticket savings are on items like TVs, desktop computers, and the focus of today’s entry: powerful workplace laptops. We’re talking about the Lenovo ThinkPad, a classic office workhorse that just so happens to be marked down by its manufacturer. We’re specifically referring to the ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 model.

Right now, you’ll be able to order this excellent Windows 11 setup for $995. At full price, this PC sells for $2,030. This is a massive discount on a tried and true Lenovo design. We have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad deals in the lead-up to Labor Day too. That being said, we recommend keeping your eyes peeled for exceptional discounts on these fast and powerful PCs.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16

Powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU with P-cores up to 5GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the ThinkPad E16 is your one-stop-shop for all digitized daily duties. Whether you’re running multiple open browser tabs, or several demanding desktop apps, the E16 is engineered to keep up and stay sharp. Need more hard drive space? We’ve got a whole list of SSD deals for you to scan through!

We’re also glad to see a 1080p FHD RBG camera with dual mics and a privacy shutter, as well as a fingerprint reader for locking down your documents when you’re not near your laptop. As for the screen, you’ll be working with a gorgeous 16-inch WUXGA IPS panel. Dishing out up to 300 nits for peak brightness, the anti-glare screen even makes it easy to use your ThinkPad outside on a bright, sunny day.

On a full charge, you can expect somewhere between 10 to 12 hours of battery life. Lenovo also provides a one-year onsite warranty for this product. It’s hard for us to say how long this sale is going to last, but we can definitely tell you we’ve been seeing a lot of Lenovo laptop deals of late. 

Save $1,034 when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 through Lenovo, but act fast before this deal disappears!

