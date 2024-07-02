 Skip to main content
You won’t believe this Lenovo ThinkPad 4th of July deal

A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.
Lenovo

If you’re thinking of grabbing yourself a new laptop for work or school, then a great option to consider is the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v. Not only is Lenovo one of the best laptop brands on the market, but ThinkPads are well-known for being great work and school laptops, so they’re a perfect option if you won’t be gaming or anything like that. In fact, the ThinkPad P15v is currently a whopping $2,050 off as part of the 4th of July sales, and you can get it from Lenovo for just $899 rather than the usual $2,949 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v

One of the best things about the ThinkPad P15V is the Intel Core i7-12700H, which is great to see at this price point, especially as a mid-to-upper range processor. It will work great for most productivity tasks that include things like Excel sheets, and it should let you handle a bit of graphic design as well. In fact, the ThinkPad P15V has an NVIDIA T1200 graphics card, which is an entry-level professional graphics card akin to something like a GTX 1650 but with more CUDA cores for graphical performance. That means you’ll be able to do graphical rendering and simulation tasks that rely on GPU processing power, and while it’s not a very powerful GPU, the inclusion of one makes a big difference, especially at this price.

As for RAM, you get a generous 16GB of DDR5 Memory, which is not only fast but likely more than enough for your day-to-day, especially if you tend to have many apps and tabs open simultaneously. Another big positive is that it comes with a fingerprint reader, so if you’re working in an industry with a lot of regulations around encryption and privacy, this might be a good option, especially since it’s ISV-certified. As for the screen, it’s 15.6 inches with an FHD resolution and can pump out 300 units of peak brightness, meaning you should be able to use it in most places where there isn’t direct sunlight.

Overall, the ThinkPad P15V is a solid mid-range laptop for work or school, and this 4th of July deal from Lenovo knocking $2,050 off, down to $899, makes it worth considering. That said, if you’d like a few more options, there are some great laptop deals you can take a look at.

