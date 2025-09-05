Lenovo’s new concepts include a rotating screen I want on all laptops

We’re here in Berlin for the annual IFA trade show, and, as in previous years, companies are showcasing their latest products. Alongside new phones and tablets like the Galaxy S25 FE, Tecno Pova Slim, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, there’s also a range of new computing products.

Among these are two new concept PCs from Lenovo, and as we’ve seen previously, these concepts can often quickly become commercial products that you can buy. Lenovo has unveiled two new concepts this year, and I hope that both become commercial products, as each could transform how you use your laptop.

One is designed to expand the capabilities of thousands of laptops, while the other is one of the most unique laptop designs, thanks to its rotating screen. Meet the new ThinkBook™ VertiFlex and Lenovo Smart Motion concepts, both of which could signal the future of computing.

A laptop concept with a rotating display

This is one of the coolest concepts I’ve seen in years, and it brings a common monitor feature to laptops for the first time. We all know someone who uses a desktop monitor in vertical orientation, and this is usually ideal for tasks where the length of the screen, not the width, is the better layout.

The new Lenovo ThinkBook™ VertiFlex Concept features a gorgeous 14-inch display that you can easily rotate 90° to vertical orientation with a simple push on the screen’s corner. This is only a concept, but it pivots smoothly thanks to two large mechanical solutions, and there’s a soft felt finish between the display and the lid of the laptop. Once the screen is turned, there’s enough space on either side of the display to place your phone. Using the Lenovo Smart Connect app, you can also transfer files and control your Android phone wirelessly. Additionally, if you have a Motorola phone like the Razr Ultra 2025, you can use Moto AI features directly from your laptop.

There’s one key benefit that becomes immediately apparent: the ability to use this in vertical mode while you’re traveling. If you regularly review long documents, such as legal documents, or you work in industries that rely on viewing long streams of information — finance or social media are both use cases that would work — this could be an ideal solution for you.

I’ve previously used Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i with its two OLED displays to cover an Apple Event — like the one for the iPhone 17 launch next week — and the tall form factor was ideal for multitasking. The 14-inch display on the Lenovo ThinkBook™ VertiFlex Concept is narrower than a regular laptop when in vertical mode, but the extra height of the display makes all the difference for multitasking on the go.

A laptop stand with a big difference

The second concept is the new Lenovo Smart Motion Concept, a new stand that can be used to expand the capabilities of your laptop, thanks to the extra ports. However, this is more than just a regular stand as it builds on Lenovo’s previous concepts with some unique features, including gesture control, voice command support, and the ability to track you so you’re always in the frame during video calls.

There are many reasons why this may appeal. First, there’s the potential to expand the capabilities of your laptop, as there’s a host of additional ports, which is ideal if you have a thin notebook with limited IO.

The connection options include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, and one LAN port. Imagine the MacBook Air with its two USB-C ports; although it has a MagSafe for charging, it lacks the additional ports to connect peripherals or other accessories. Instead of multiple docking stations or hubs, the Lenovo Smart Motion Concept makes it easy to add ports to your desktop.

The Lenovo Smart Motion Concept is definitely not something you’ll want to, or should plan to fly with. It’s a sizable docking station, featuring a premium metal finish that will perfectly match most laptops, especially the best MacBooks.

We’ve seen a similar concept before, but this year’s model introduces two new features: the ability to adjust the height of the stand and the option to tilt the laptop downwards to face you. However, this year’s concept lacks the voice control features of the AI Twist PC that was shown off a year ago, and shows how concepts can evolve to become actual commercial products.

The height and tilt features allow the laptop to track you as you move around, ensuring that you don’t have any frustrating under-chin, upwards-facing photos. If you’re someone with limited mobility, or you find it difficult to move a laptop for the ideal video call position, this stand could transform how you use your computer.

Two different concepts, and I want both

Both of these concepts are fantastic as they each offer a unique solution to key problems that users face. While the Lenovo Smart Motion Concept won’t be essential to many people, the Lenovo ThinkBook™ VertiFlex Concept can change how we think of laptops.

In particular, it takes the vertical smartphone form factor and applies it to laptops, making it an ideal solution for doomscrolling on a bigger screen. Instead of your phone, this could be perfect for browsing social media, but less so if you want to watch a show or movie. However, this is where you can flip it to the horizontal orientation, and you have a normal laptop.

Lenovo built a laptop concept that gives you the best of all worlds, and I want it right now. Given that previous Lenovo concepts have been quickly released to market, and the ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept feels extremely solid, I’m hopeful that this will launch sooner rather than later.