This LG 27-inch 4K monitor just had its price slashed from $350 to $230

Jennifer Allen
By
One of the best monitor deals comes from Best Buy with $120 off the LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K monitor so it’s down to $230 from $350. A great monitor for working with all the benefits of a 4K resolution, this is a deal you seriously won’t want to miss out on. It’s particularly ideal if you work creatively and want good picture quality. Here’s what else you need to know before you tap that buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K monitor

LG makes some of the best 4K monitors around making this LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K monitor instantly appealing. It has a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160. Alongside that, the IPS panel has DCI-P3 95% coverage of the color spectrum making it a good bet for creative types. There’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400 support so you can enjoy superior picture quality with more natural light and shadows.

We wouldn’t recommend it for gaming as it has a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, but there is AMD FreeSync support. It provides clearer and smoother viewing when dealing with fast moving images. It reduces screen tearing and minimizes stuttering like the best monitors. Two HDMI inputs mean you can hook it up to multiple devices at once if you need to while there’s also one DisplayPort too.

With a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees, the LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K monitor is well suited for your home office desk. It also has on-screen controls so you can split the display or simply change around a few details. It’s all down to you with plenty of functionality if you need to make adjustments.

Well regarded by other Best Buy customers, the LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K monitor is usually priced at $350. Right now, you can buy it for $230 so you save $120. We’d even go so far as to say it could be worth buying two if you want a dual monitor setup that matches. Check out the deal now by tapping the buy button below. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price so if you’re interested, buy now before you miss out.

