One of the most crucial considerations when completing a powerful gaming rig or finding an external display for gaming laptop deals is finding the right gaming monitor deals to use. Not only can sub-par desktop monitor deals make your games look worse, but a low-refresh-rate display can also inhibit your gameplay and bottleneck the potential of your graphics card. That’s why we’re so excited to share this incredible, high-performance gaming monitor that’s available right now on Walmart. You can pick up a 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor for just $250, which is $100 off the regular price of $350. If you manage to pick up this gaming monitor at this low price right now, you’ll definitely receive it before Christmas, thanks to Walmart’s holiday shipping options. Keep reading to learn more about what makes this monitor one of our favorite peripherals for gaming PC deals around right now.

When you’re looking for the best gaming monitors, there are a few things you should consider: display quality, refresh rate, and compatibility with modern display technology like FreeSync. This 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD monitor ticks all of those boxes, making this monitor a fantastic value for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup. It’s equipped with a 165Hz refresh-rate display, a 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing and ghosting. All of these add up to a monitor that is excellent for gaming, whether it’s immersive 3D titles or competitive shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. On top of that, the 1440p display is sharp, bright, and is equipped with HDR10 for vivid colors and high contrast. This makes for an immersive viewing experience, no matter what you’re watching or playing.

One of the big reasons the LG UltraGear series made our list of the best monitors for 2021 was their versatility for productivity and gaming. This monitor is going to look fantastic on your desk. Unlike gaming monitors that tend to overdo the “gamer aesthetic” in their design philosophy, the LG UltraGear is sleek and minimalistic — easily doubling as a work monitor for your home office. The base has a built-in tilt, so you can easily set up your ergonomics to whatever feels best for you. If you plan to use it for professional image or video editing work, you’ll appreciate the 95% sRGB color-accurate display that helps you maintain an accurate view of the content you’re currently editing. You’ll also enjoy the multitasking upgrade that comes with a large, 1440p display giving you the ability to have tons of windows and tabs right next to each other with ease.

If you’re looking to make a significant upgrade to your gaming rig, then getting an impressive new display is the perfect opportunity to do so. Right now, you can get the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD Monitor for just $250, which is $100 off the regular price of $350. That’s an absolute steal for what you’re getting, and if you order right now, you’ll definitely receive this monitor before Christmas. Hit that Buy Now button below so you can pick it up before stocks run out!

