Need an ultrawide monitor? This 34-inch LG just dropped to $300

Your PC gaming experience relies on all elements of a rig firing in unison. We’re talking about your actual PC and whatever internal peripherals you’ve chosen for it: mouse, keyboard, speakers, lighting, and perhaps the most crucial element, a gaming monitor. A high-quality screen can make all the difference when it comes to combat and other gaming mechanics, and one of the best brands for PC gaming panels is LG.

As luck would have it, we came across this fantastic offer on an LG monitor earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor at LG, Best Buy, and PC Richard, you’ll only wind up paying $300. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor

When it comes to LED and OLED picture tech, it’s hard to beat the precision-driven engineering that LG brings to the table. The 34-inch UltraWide Curved is no exception to this rule, as this terrific QHD display supports a 3440 x 1440 pixel spread. You’ll also get a native 160Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, so even the fastest online multiplayer titles should be smoothly rendered.

This LG UltraWide display is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified, too, so you can expect minimal input lag and screen tearing too. Some other great features we love about the UltraWide is its Waves MaxxAudio speaker system, HDR10 support, and HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

It's hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but we definitely wouldn't want to miss a discount on a screen this good. Take $100 off the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor when you purchase right now.