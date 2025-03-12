 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need an ultrawide monitor? This 34-inch LG just dropped to $300

By
Good Deal LG-34-inch-1440p-gaming-monitor.
Digital Trends

Your PC gaming experience relies on all elements of a rig firing in unison. We’re talking about your actual PC and whatever internal peripherals you’ve chosen for it: mouse, keyboard, speakers, lighting, and perhaps the most crucial element, a gaming monitor. A high-quality screen can make all the difference when it comes to combat and other gaming mechanics, and one of the best brands for PC gaming panels is LG.

As luck would have it, we came across this fantastic offer on an LG monitor earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor at LG, Best Buy, and PC Richard, you’ll only wind up paying $300. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor

When it comes to LED and OLED picture tech, it’s hard to beat the precision-driven engineering that LG brings to the table. The 34-inch UltraWide Curved is no exception to this rule, as this terrific QHD display supports a 3440 x 1440 pixel spread. You’ll also get a native 160Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, so even the fastest online multiplayer titles should be smoothly rendered.

Related

This LG UltraWide display is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified, too, so you can expect minimal input lag and screen tearing too. Some other great features we love about the UltraWide is its Waves MaxxAudio speaker system, HDR10 support, and HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but we definitely wouldn’t want to miss a discount on a screen this good. Take $100 off the LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor when you purchase right now. You might also be interested in our collections of the best monitor deals, best LG TV deals, and best gaming headset deals, especially if you’re looking for more markdowns on top gaming gear!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Play games the right way with the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, now just $800
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor.

While you don’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a gaming monitor, you’ll want to pay extra-close attention to what’s not included or supported by a display that costs less than $1,000. Resolution, refresh rate, and picture processing are some of the most important specs to consider, and fortunately, brands like Samsung deliver the goods at just about every price point. 

As luck would have it, one of the best Samsung gaming monitors that usually costs upwards of $1K is on sale today: Right now, you can purchase the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor for only $800 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other retailers. We tested this monitor back in 2023, and reviewer Jacob Roach said: “Even at a higher price, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 manages to sweep the competition.”

Read more
Snap up this Lenovo 23.8-inch monitor deal and gain more screen space
The Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor on a white background.

For great monitor deals, check out what Lenovo has to offer. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor for $299. It’s a well-designed monitor with some great features for anyone looking to expand their working environment for less. Here’s what it has to offer and why you might want to buy it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor
Lenovo isn’t a name you’ll see among the best monitors, but don’t let that put you off -- Lenovo is a reliable brand. With the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor, you get a 23.8-inch full HD IPS panel that provides a wide color gamut of 99% sRGB. That means fantastic color accuracy even from wide angles. The monitor also has a 3-side NearEdgeless bezel design, so there are fewer distractions, and it looks good while taking up less room.

Read more
Snap up this LG 27-inch gaming monitor for $126 at Walmart
The LG 27-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

If you’ve just grabbed one of the affordable gaming PC deals going on, don't forget to grab a monitor deal too. Right now at Walmart, you can buy an LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor for $126. That’s a fantastic price for such a large monitor -- even this screen normally costs $159. If you’ve just bought a mid-range or budget gaming PC and you want a good looking full HD screen to pair with it, you’ll be delighted with this option. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer for this great low price.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor
The best gaming monitors are a little different from the regular best monitors, focusing more on high refresh rates and low response times. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor has all of that. It has a high refresh rate of 180Hz so it can handle fast-moving action from all your favorite games, from the latest Call of Duty to some fun sessions on Fortnite. There’s no risk of motion blur here. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor also has support for AMD FreeSync, which further helps matters.

Read more