Share

LG announced its latest gaming monitor at E3 2019, the UltraGear, and it’s the first of its kind: An IPS gaming monitor featuring a 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

LG’s UltraGear line of monitors will include two different versions: A 27-inch monitor and a 38-inch version.

Known as the UltraGear 27GL850-B, the 27-inch monitor offers up a Nano IPS display, a super-fast 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, FreeSync technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR 10, and a crosshair feature. The 27-inch also has features to enhance RTS game playing: Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Sync. It is unclear from LG’s product listings, if the 38-inch monitor will also have the stabilizer and Dynamic Sync features.

In addition to a 1ms response time and a Nano IPS display, the 38-inch UltraGear 38GL950G-B also includes Nvidia G-Sync, and support for VESA DisplayHDR 400. While the UltraGear 38GL950G-B, does have a 144Hz refresh rate as well, it’s worth noting that this monitor has the ability to have that refresh rate overclocked to reach 175Hz. The biggest difference between the two monitors, however, is the inclusion of RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 in the UltraGear 38GL950G-B.

The inclusion of the RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 allows for “personalized lighting” features such as Sound Sync Mode and Video Sync Mode. Both modes light up the monitor and customize that lighting according to the sounds (Sound Sync) or colors (Video Sync) featured in a given game.

While both monitors have “ultra-thin three-side” bezels, the 38-inch UltraGear has a curved display with a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution. The 27-inch version is not curved and features a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

LG also posted a YouTube video on June 10 that shows off the UltraGear’s performance, including specific demos of its best features in action, like the 1ms GTG response time.

While LG officially announced the existence of its new UltraGear line of monitors, and the company created product listings on its website for both monitors, LG hasn’t announced a price for anything yet. According to Windows Central, it’s expected that the 27-inch monitor will be available first, as pre-orders for them are set to begin on July 1 in the U.S. while Europe will have to wait until 2019’s third quarter. The availability of the 38-inch monitor is still unknown.