Digital Trends
Computing

LG’s UltraGear monitors are blazingly fast with a 1ms response time

Anita George
By
LG UtlraGear gaming monitor stock photo
LG Electronics

LG announced its latest gaming monitor at E3 2019, the UltraGear, and it’s the first of its kind: An IPS gaming monitor featuring a 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

LG’s UltraGear line of monitors will include two different versions: A 27-inch monitor and a 38-inch version.

Known as the UltraGear 27GL850-B, the 27-inch monitor offers up a Nano IPS display, a super-fast 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, FreeSync technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR 10, and a crosshair feature. The 27-inch also has features to enhance RTS game playing: Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Sync. It is unclear from LG’s product listings, if the 38-inch monitor will also have the stabilizer and Dynamic Sync features.

In addition to a 1ms response time and a Nano IPS display, the 38-inch UltraGear 38GL950G-B also includes Nvidia G-Sync, and support for VESA DisplayHDR 400. While the UltraGear 38GL950G-B, does have a 144Hz refresh rate as well, it’s worth noting that this monitor has the ability to have that refresh rate overclocked to reach 175Hz. The biggest difference between the two monitors, however, is the inclusion of RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 in the UltraGear  38GL950G-B.

The inclusion of the RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 allows for “personalized lighting” features such as Sound Sync Mode and Video Sync Mode. Both modes light up the monitor and customize that lighting according to the sounds (Sound Sync) or colors (Video Sync) featured in a given game.

While both monitors have “ultra-thin three-side” bezels, the 38-inch UltraGear has a curved display with a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution. The 27-inch version is not curved and features a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

LG also posted a YouTube video on June 10 that shows off the UltraGear’s performance, including specific demos of its best features in action, like the 1ms GTG response time.

While LG officially announced the existence of its new UltraGear line of monitors, and the company created product listings on its website for both monitors, LG hasn’t announced a price for anything yet. According to Windows Central, it’s expected that the 27-inch monitor will be available first, as pre-orders for them are set to begin on July 1 in the U.S. while Europe will have to wait until 2019’s third quarter. The availability of the 38-inch monitor is still unknown.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to make GIFs with Photoshop (or these free alternatives)
Up Next

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know
tear free and buttery smooth the 400 samsung crg5 has a g sync 240hz panel curved gaming monitor crg527 2
Computing

Tear-free and buttery smooth, the $400 Samsung CRG5 has a G-Sync, 240Hz panel

The CRG5 (C27RG5) is a curved gaming monitor with a FullHD, Nvidia G-Sync, VA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a bezel-less design with wide viewing angles, great contrast, and presets for a variety of game types.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
walmart hacks 100 off lg qhd ld 32 ips monitor 32qk500 1500x750
Deals

Walmart slashes a sweet $100 off this LG 32-inch QHD LED monitor

If you want a huge display without breaking the bank, you might want to consider the LG 32-inch QHD LED IPS Monitor. Walmart cuts its price from $350 down to $247 -- that's a solid savings of over $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
MSI GS75 Stealth
Computing

Can MSI's GS75 Stealth topple Razer's 17-inch Blade Pro gaming laptop?

Razer Blade Pro versus the MSI GS75 Stealth -- which is the better 17-inch gaming laptop? Both laptops face stiff competition from one another and other laptops in their respective ranges, but only one can come out on top.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd radeon image sharpening dlss ray tracing e3 2019
Computing

AMD has an answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, but not ray tracing

AMD has launched its own solution to resolution upscaling, called Radeon Image Sharpening. It simulates the effect of moving from 1080p to 1440p, and offers a compelling alternative to Nvidia's DLSS.
Posted By Luke Larsen
amd ryzen 9 3950x first 16 core gaming processor
Computing

AMD’s new 16-core CPU takes aim at PC gamers, throws shade at Intel

At its E3 press conference, AMD announced a surprising new entry to its Ryzen 3000 processors: The Ryzen 9 3950X. What's so special about it? Well, it's the first 16-core gaming processor, and it's launching in September.
Posted By Luke Larsen
opera gx browser for gamers but not gaming browser2
Computing

Opera GX is a browser for gamers, but the actual gaming is still to come

Every company seems to have a product line or two aimed squarely at gamers, so why not browsers too? Opera has a new branch of its main browser called Opera GX and it's designed specifically with gamers in mind.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon fire hd 8 and 10 tablets get discounts fathers day
Computing

Amazon tablet deals: Fire HD tablets get steep discounts for Father’s Day

There’s an array of Amazon offerings challenging Apple's supremacy atop the tablet game. Now, Amazon is offering its Fire HD 8 for just $60, and its premium Fire HD 10 for just $120, so get these deals while they're hot.
Posted By William Hank
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD unveiled its first three Radeon RX 5000 GPUs: The RX 5700, Rx 5700 XT, and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition. Starting at $379, these GPUs are designed on AMD's new Navi architecture to take on Nvidia's RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

Can AMD's new RX 5700 XT graphics card topple the Nvidia RTX 2070?

If we pit the Nvidia RTX 2070 vs. AMD RX 5700 XT, which comes out on top? Both are powerful graphics cards with increasingly attractive prices. But based on the specs alone, which is the better offer?
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple imac retina 5k display 2017 prod
Deals

You can get an iMac with a 4K Retina display for a steal today for only $899

A deal from B&H today is offering a mid-2017 iMac with 4K Retina Display for only $899, a discount of $400. In addition to a stunning high-resolution screen, this device has powerful Intel internals and ample SSD storage.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
microsoft boost non compliant apps windows store iarc rating laptop
Computing

Apple working with Microsoft? Service strategy puts iCloud on Microsoft Store

Apple and Microsoft rarely team up, but the two rivals have come together to bring iCloud for Windows to the Microsoft Store for the first time. Is this the next step in Apple’s services domination plan?
Posted By Alex Blake
amd radeon everywhere stadia ps5 e3 2019 cross platform
Computing

The true advantage of AMD’s next-gen chips isn’t power, it’s platforms

AMD announced some impressive new processors and GPUs at E3 this week, with plenty of muscle to flex. But the real strength of AMD in the future isn't its power or even its price. It's cross-platform scalability.
Posted By Luke Larsen
robomaster is a new dji robot that can teach code and play games s1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s RoboMaster tank-bot can teach code, play games, and shoot beads

DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 is a robot kit designed to entertain and educate kids. Packed with features, it even has a bead-firing blaster for when negotiations over an allowance raise break down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg