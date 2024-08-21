The LG Gram laptop with OLED screen is $600 off

Not always the first brand you think of when it comes to laptop deals, LG has surprised us all with an awesome back to school sale leading to a huge $600 off the stylish LG Gram laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, the laptop is down to $800 for a limited time and is certainly worth that price. It has some sweet features, including an OLED screen. Here’s what you’ll want to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the LG Gram OLED laptop

One of those brands you won’t see among our roundup of the best laptop brands, LG is still well worth checking out. It makes some super stylish devices. Granted, it’s taken time for its LG Gram to grow in strength. Back in 2023, we checked out the LG Gram 17 Pro and found it to be a “good idea, poorly executed,” with the LG Gram Style being “more style than substance.”

However, that’s all changed in recent times. We really liked the LG Gram 16 2-in-1, despite it being expensive, but it was a great example of how slim a laptop could be. With this LG Gram, you get a different build but one that looks super attractive at this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor paired with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so all the essentials are here.

The standout features here are those more suited to laptops though — i.e. how portable it is. It weighs just over two pounds and is thinner than an AA battery. Seriously. It looks stunning and far more attractive than even the best laptops. Adding to those good looks is its 15.6-inch OLED screen which has up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut along with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, so it looks beautiful with deep and rich black color expression and exceptional image detail. OLED isn’t always the right laptop choice due to its effect on battery life, but the LG Gram achieves an impressive battery life of up to 20.5 hours of video playback. Adding to the video experience, there’s Dolby Atmos sound too, so you get an immersive experience.

Combined, this all makes the LG Gram a laptop that’s great for working but also taking anywhere you go without any bulk getting in the way. It usually costs $1,400, but right now you can buy it for $800 from LG, so you save a huge $600 off the usual price. Check it out now before the back to school sale ends soon.