 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The LG Gram laptop with OLED screen is $600 off

By
The LG Gram on a white background.
LG

Not always the first brand you think of when it comes to laptop deals, LG has surprised us all with an awesome back to school sale leading to a huge $600 off the stylish LG Gram laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, the laptop is down to $800 for a limited time and is certainly worth that price. It has some sweet features, including an OLED screen. Here’s what you’ll want to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the LG Gram OLED laptop

One of those brands you won’t see among our roundup of the best laptop brands, LG is still well worth checking out. It makes some super stylish devices. Granted, it’s taken time for its LG Gram to grow in strength. Back in 2023, we checked out the LG Gram 17 Pro and found it to be a “good idea, poorly executed,” with the LG Gram Style being “more style than substance.”

However, that’s all changed in recent times. We really liked the LG Gram 16 2-in-1, despite it being expensive, but it was a great example of how slim a laptop could be. With this LG Gram, you get a different build but one that looks super attractive at this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor paired with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so all the essentials are here.

The standout features here are those more suited to laptops though — i.e. how portable it is. It weighs just over two pounds and is thinner than an AA battery. Seriously. It looks stunning and far more attractive than even the best laptops. Adding to those good looks is its 15.6-inch OLED screen which has up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut along with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, so it looks beautiful with deep and rich black color expression and exceptional image detail. OLED isn’t always the right laptop choice due to its effect on battery life, but the LG Gram achieves an impressive battery life of up to 20.5 hours of video playback. Adding to the video experience, there’s Dolby Atmos sound too, so you get an immersive experience.

Combined, this all makes the LG Gram a laptop that’s great for working but also taking anywhere you go without any bulk getting in the way. It usually costs $1,400, but right now you can buy it for $800 from LG, so you save a huge $600 off the usual price. Check it out now before the back to school sale ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This LG UltraGear gaming monitor just dropped from $1,700 to $1,000
The LG UltraGear 45 monitor playing Resident Evil 4.

For great high-end gaming monitor deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. Currently, you can buy the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,000 instead of $1,700 and enjoy a truly immersive experience while you play. The $700 saving is pretty big, and it won’t stick around for long, so let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
LG makes some of the best gaming monitors out there and it has a particular penchant for mastering OLED displays, as its range of great TVs demonstrate.

Read more
Walmart is selling this 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 today
A Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

For one of the cheapest monitor deals around that still snags you a gaming screen, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy a Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 instead of $200. Now, we know what you’re thinking -- what’s going on with the brand? Despite the unknown brand, it has all the essentials you need for inexpensive gaming, such as a great refresh rate. If you want to know more, keep reading or simply tap the button below to go straight to the source.

Why you should buy the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor
We’re not saying the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor is going to be one of the best gaming monitors out there, but while heavily discounted, it’s a good option for keeping costs down. This model has a typical full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 100Hz. Some gaming monitors may go higher, to 165Hz or more, but 100Hz should suffice for pretty much all games without much need for more.

Read more
It’s your last day to get $500 off this Alienware gaming laptop with
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

No one does gaming PCs and laptops quite like Alienware. Renowned for high-performance peripherals, glorious video quality, and a diverse array of connectivity options, Alienware has been a Dell sub-label for years now; and it’s a branch that needs no trimming or tending. But for those looking for one of the absolute-best Alienware deals, heed this mind-boggling offer:

Currently, you can order the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,900. At full price, this model goes for $2,400. Hey! Why not put that $500 you pocketed toward one of the best gaming headset deals we found?

Read more