LG’s new Gram Pro finally looks like a serious MacBook Pro rival

The LG Gram Pro on a table.
LG
Just ahead of CES, LG has announced a refresh to its Gram Pro lineup, as well as launched a budget-friendly Gram Book. The tweaked Gram Pro laptops are the most exciting, though, with the the LG Gram Pro 17 catching my eye.

First off, it’s been thinned out a bit, dropping down to 0.62 inches thick, which is almost the same thickness as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The LG Gram Pro 17 is also a full pound and a half lighter than the MacBook Pro, both of which are striving to be one of the best laptops you can buy.

LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 LG Gram Pro 17 LG Gram Pro 16 LG Gram Book
Dimensions 14.06 x 9.99 x 0.50 inches 14.94 x 10.45 x 0.62 inches 14.08 x 9.91 x 0.50 inches 14.17 x 9.36 x 0.76 inches
Weight 3.08 pounds 3.26 pounds 2.73 pounds 3.75 pounds
Display 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED at 120Hz
16-inch, 2560 x 1600 LCD at 144Hz		 17-inch, 2560 x 1600 LCD at 144Hz 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 LCD at 144Hz 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 LCD at 60Hz
CPU Intel Core Ultra 5
Intel Core Ultra 7		 Intel Core Ultra 5
Intel Core Ultra 7		 Intel Core Ultra 5
Intel Core Ultra 7
Intel Core Ultra 9		 Intel Core i5
GPU Intel Arc Nvidia RTX 4050 Intel Arc Intel Xe
Memory 16GB
32GB		 16GB
32GB		 16GB
32GB		 8GB
16GB
Storage 512GB
1TB
2TB		 512GB
1TB
2TB		 512GB
1TB
2TB		 256GB
512GB
1TB
Ports 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
2x USB-A Gen3
2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
1x HDMI 2.1		 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
2x USB-A Gen3
2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
1x HDMI 2.1		 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
2x USB-A Gen3
2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
1x HDMI 2.1		 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x USB-A 2.0
2x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
Webcam 1080p with IR 1080p with IR 1080p with IR 720p
Price

This is also the most powerful LG Gram Pro in the lineup, as it now sports an RTX 4050 GPU. The previous model used an outdated RTX 3050, which almost made it a nonstarter compared to the competition. While RTX 50-series GPUs are coming in 2025, the RTX 4050 at least brings the Gram Pro up to date right now.

Unfortunately, LG has positioned its three new Gram Pro laptops in an odd way. Rather than put all the highest-end components into one option, it’s spread the love across the three. For example, the higher-resolution OLED option is exclusive to just the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1, while the fastest processor, the Intel Core Ultra 9, is reserved only for the Gram Pro 16. I’d have preferred to at least see LG offer these in the LG Gram Pro 17 as well.

LG

The two 16-inch Gram Pros, however, are the sleeker devices. At just 0.50 inches thick and as light as 2.73 pounds, they are some of the most portable large-screen laptops we’ve seen. The 15-inch MacBook Air remains the winner in this regard, measuring in at just 0.45 inches, but these new Gram Pros aren’t far behind.

I’m happy to see that all the new Gram Pro laptops start at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That 16GB of RAM is also important because this is LG’s first Gram entry as a Copilot+ PC, which requires that much memory to enable some of its AI features. Speaking of AI, LG is also announcing some specific gram AI features, such as Gram Chat On-Device, which uses a small language model to locally process AI chats without requiring an internet connection or needing any data to leave your laptop. Gram Chat also includes access to GPT-4o, creating what LG calls a “hybrid AI solution.” Gram Chat can then integrate into things like your personal calendar or email, a bit like Copilot — which also comes built into the device.

Lastly, there’s also an AI feature called Time Travel, which appears to be LG’s take on Microsoft Recall, letting you “easily revisit webpages, documents, videos, and audio files.”

LG did not provide screenshots or videos of these AI features, but I’ll be getting my hands on these devices at CES next week to see how they run in action.

In addition to the three Gram Pro laptops, LG has also announced an entirely new device, the Gram Book. LG calls it an “entry-level model” with an “accessible price,” so it’s clearly targeted at an entirely different demographic. It uses older PC components and standards to bring down the cost of the laptop, such as the old-school 16:9 aspect ratio screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 720p webcam, an Intel processor that’s at least two generations behind, and 8GB of RAM at the low end.

LG won’t announce pricing or availability details on any of these new laptops until March 2025, but the Gram Book will need to be priced quite low to be competitive among the best budget laptops.

