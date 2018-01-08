Digital Trends
Home > Computing > How to watch LG’s CES 2018 press conference

How to watch LG’s CES 2018 press conference

By
top tech stories lg ces
Ecovacs debuts a new cordless window-cleaning bot and more at CES 2018
Heatworks shows off Tetra smart dishwasher and a new water heater, too
Volkswagen and Nvidia want to imbue future cars with artificial intelligence
Gourmia can replace all your kitchen tools with one Assistant-powered appliance
The new Onewheel has more power, more torque, and twice as much range as before
Whirlpool touts smarts with connected appliances that talk to Google Home, Alexa
Asus debuts ROG desktop, mechanical keyboard, cool lighting accessories at CES
Hunter Fan Company adds Google Assistant compatibility to its line of smart fans
Origin upgrades its towers of power to aluminum design, with a hoard of options
Asus shows off Zenbook 13 with up to 15 hours of battery life and Nvidia graphics
Don't buy your kids a camera, let them build one with the Kano Camera Kit
Whirlpool and Yummly 2.0 app combine for meals that practically cook themselves
Unlock Kwikset's Kevo Contemporary smart lock with the touch of a finger
Canary View camera offers home security, peace of mind for less than $100
Xeros washing machine will offer consumers a greener way to clean clothes

While CES 2018 doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, January 9, that won’t stop major brands from jumping the gun with their own press conferences, and it doesn’t stop our coverage either. LG’s press conference kicks off today, and you can watch it right here.

Given the sheer number of product lines coming out of LG, expect a fairly diverse spread of topics throughout the stream. The company has already announced its 2018 line of TVs, as well as its new smart home appliances. That said, we can expect to see them covered here as well, if only briefly, along with the company’s new ThinQ sub-brand, which ties together all of LG’s smart and A.I.-driven products.

Any of the announcements the company has already made will likely be featured as well, but we can likely expect a few surprises to be thrown in, too. Will we see anything as impressive as the 65-inch UHD rollable OLED the company introduced over the weekend? Hopefully.

The press conference kicks off January 8 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and can be watched in the embedded video once it kicks off.

Related Topics: 4K OLED, ces2018, LG, ThinQ, Computing, Home Theater
Don't Miss

Ripple's XRP saw the strongest growth of any cryptocurrency in 2017