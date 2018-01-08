How to watch LG’s CES 2018 press conference

While CES 2018 doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, January 9, that won’t stop major brands from jumping the gun with their own press conferences, and it doesn’t stop our coverage either. LG’s press conference kicks off today, and you can watch it right here.

Given the sheer number of product lines coming out of LG, expect a fairly diverse spread of topics throughout the stream. The company has already announced its 2018 line of TVs, as well as its new smart home appliances. That said, we can expect to see them covered here as well, if only briefly, along with the company’s new ThinQ sub-brand, which ties together all of LG’s smart and A.I.-driven products.

Any of the announcements the company has already made will likely be featured as well, but we can likely expect a few surprises to be thrown in, too. Will we see anything as impressive as the 65-inch UHD rollable OLED the company introduced over the weekend? Hopefully.

The press conference kicks off January 8 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and can be watched in the embedded video once it kicks off.