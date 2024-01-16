 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Yet another serious competitor to the Vision Pro takes shape

Alan Truly
By
Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro appear in profile with a red dividing line.
Profile views of the Apple Vision Pro (top) and Meta Quest Pro Digital Trends

Following rumors of a new extended reality (XR) headset, LG CEO Cho Joo-wan made the news official, confirming it could arrive as early as 2025.

It wasn’t clear if this would be an LG branded product or if the headset is made in partnership with another company, such as Meta, but the timing is right to launch an Apple Vision Pro competitor.

Recommended Videos

LG isn’t new to XR, but its last VR headset was released seven years ago. This makes it seem unlikely that the company known for TVs and supplying advanced display technology to Apple and other manufacturers would suddenly return to this abandoned product category.

Related

LG is a leader in screen technology that has made super-bright TVs and transparent displays possible. These recent advancements, shown at CES 2024, make it clear LG is still pushing the limits of what’s possible. An LG breakthrough in XR displays could give competitors a way to challenge Apple’s Vision Pro, which features remarkably crisp 4K-per-eye screen resolution.

To add weight to the possibility of a second-generation Meta Quest Pro headset, rumors and leaks have suggested a partnership between LG and Meta as far back as 2022. While Meta’s 2022 Quest Pro didn’t sell well, it was the first attempt at a work-centric VR headset with mixed reality capabilities, aka XR.

Alan Truly is writing using a Quest Pro with a paiered keyboard and mouse.
Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

In 2024, the interest in XR has skyrocketed. Even smart glasses manufacturers like Xreal and RayNeo are launching more affordable solutions amid Apple’s entry into the market. The Mac computer manufacturer rebranded its XR headset as a spatial computer, changing expectations for the Vision Pro.

It seems likely that Meta will want to join in with a direct competitor rather than expect its $500 Quest 3 mixed reality headset to stand up to the superior displays and performance of the $3,500 Vision Pro. If Meta does launch a new high-end headset, naming it the Quest Pro 2 would be most logical, but riding the wave of love for the Quest 3 could lead to branding it as a Quest 3 Pro.

To be clear, LG made no reference to Meta in The Guru, a Korean-language news source that reported the news. Meta hasn’t shared its plans for the future beyond the metaverse company’s ongoing commitment and funding to make AR and VR the technology of the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Apple ramping up production of Vision Pro ahead of sooner-than-expected launch
A woman wears the Apple Vision Pro headset while sitting on a couch.

Apple is aiming to launch its Vision Pro headset “by February,” according to new information from reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman.

The tech giant unveiled the $3,499 mixed-reality headset to great fanfare in June, and said at the time that it would launch first in the U.S. in "early 2024."

Read more
Tongue-tracking in VR has arrived
Meta Quest Pro face-tracking demo shows a green-skinned flower person with surprised expression.

A new face-tracking extension lets Meta Quest Pro users poke their tongues out at you in a wordless statement of their feelings or even blow a raspberry.

How better to express a sweltering day or an exhausting workout? This could be the technology that revolutionizes VR in 2024. Am I being too tongue-in-cheek?

Read more
Apple Vision Pro launch nears as staff get special training
The Apple Vision Pro reveals the wearer's eyes on a front-facing display.

Apple is making final preparations for the highly anticipated launch of the Vision Pro, the $3,499 mixed-reality headset that it unveiled in June.

As it’s a new product line for the tech giant, a crucial part of the preparations includes training Apple Store staff on how to present it and demonstrate it to potential customers.

Read more