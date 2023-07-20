 Skip to main content
The Meta Quest Pro may already be dead

Fionna Agomuoh
By
The Quest Pro has great hand-tracking capabilities.
Tracey Truly

Meta’s big push into the metaverse may already be slowing down significantly. According to a report from The Information, Meta has a limited supply of material for VR/AR headsets and will only produce devices as long as it has the capacity.

In particular, that means the death of the Quest Pro, despite being less than a year old. A potential Quest Pro 2 seems to be off the table.

Here's a close-up of the Quest Pro with its protective cover in place.
Alan Truly

Though the Quest Pro was the first of its kind, it didn’t land with reviewers as well as Meta may have hoped. It was an expensive device for what was clearly an early adopter-only product.

Meta’s change in direction comes not long after Apple announced its Apple Vision Pro, which is significantly more expensive at $3,500. However, Apple’s VR has some time before its 2024 launch, and it remains to be seen whether it will live up it its exciting promises.

Meanwhile, upon launch, the Meta Quest Pro faced considerable criticism, including notes on its excessive weight, awkward fit, cheap materials, and underperforming software. Many felt it was not worth its $1,500 price tag, even dropping its price to $1,000.

In time, we’ll see if Meta plans to reintroduce the Meta Quest Pro after observing the reception of Apple’s Vision Pro. Notably, Meta previously faded out its metaverse plans in favor of artificial intelligence and has more recently been busy launching the Threads social media platform to compete with Twitter.

The Quest 3 is still due out later this year, so Meta hasn’t given up on VR entirely. However, for now, high-end mixed-reality headsets are no longer of interest to the company.

Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest Pro: How will Apple stack up?
Apple Vision Pro has a digital crown just like the Apple Watch.

Apple's new Vision Pro is more than triple the price of Meta's premium VR headset, the Quest Pro. Is the Vision Pro really worth the extra expense, or will you be just as happy with a Quest Pro and thousands of dollars left in your pocket? You might be surprised at the answer.

Quality is a great way to justify a high price. Meta and Apple each boast advanced designs, better displays, fast performance, and greater comfort than mainstream headsets. When comparing which is the best VR headset, you should consider all of these details. Which aspects are most important depends on how you anticipate using the device.

Read more
Apple Vision Pro: release date, price, specs, and more
A person wearing Apple's Vision Pro headset.

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced its first XR headset, the Vision Pro. As expected, the hardware blows away every other VR and AR headset on the market. Unfortunately, the advanced technology packed into the svelte and stylish Vision Pro headset drives the price out of reach of most consumers.
A new standard for XR headsets

For $3,499, the Apple Reality Pro sets a new standard for AR, VR, and the all-inclusive term XR. It allows you to place virtual screens around your Mac, take FaceTime calls without digging into your pocket, and write emails from your couch.

Read more
Meta Quest 3 is official, but Apple is waiting in the wings
Meta Quest 3 shown with its controllers.

Meta Quest 3 with its new controllers. Meta

We finally got an official look at the upcoming Quest 3 VR headset at Meta's gaming showcase. Meta's newest budget headset isn't shipping yet, but we gleaned a few details to whet your appetite.

Read more